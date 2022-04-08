Shooting Suspect Sought in Raleigh County

Beckley, WV -One person is being sought in connection with a shooting in Raleigh County. On Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies and state police troopers responded to a reported shooting at 117 Port Lane in the Maple Fork Area. One person was transported to Raleigh General Hospital for treatment of

injuries. As a result of the investigation, one person at the residence was arrested for being a

convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The investigation is ongoing and the suspect is still

being sought by law enforcement. Anyone with information should call the Raleigh County

Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 304-255-7867.