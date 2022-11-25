Shooting Victim Identified, Suspected Homicide

Beckley, WV – Beckley police have now identified the victim of a shooting in Beckley on Wednesday November 23 as 45-year-old Juwan Greer of Beckley

At approximately 3:45am this morning, officers of the Beckley Police Department responded to a shootingincident at a residence in the 100 block of Truman Avenue.

Upon arrival, they discovered greer suffering from a single gunshot wound. Emergency medical services responded and attempted life-saving measures, however the victim was pronounced dead at the time of his arrival to Raleigh General Hospital.

The Beckley Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating this incident as a homicide.

and that investigation is ongoing