Shots Fired, No Injuries Reported Near End Of Beckley’s Chili Night.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – For Immediate Release: October 8, 2022 at 9:30 p.m.

Information released by Deputy Chief David Allard

“At approximately 8:15 p.m., officers received reports of shots fired in the area of the Charles House located on S. Heber Street. This incident took place as the Chili Night Festival was wrapping up a few blocks away. Officers assigned to Chili Night and officers on-duty immediately converged on the area where the shots fired calls originated. No victims were located and at this time no injuries have been reported. Based on information learned thus far, it appears that this incident was unrelated to Chili Night.”

“Officers are still on-scene and this remains an active investigation. No arrests have been made. The Beckley Police Department is asking the public to stay clear of this area while officers and K-9’s sweep the area. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips app.”

“Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”