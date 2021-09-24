Advertisement

SIGHTS and SOUNDS from the Anti-Vaccine Mandate Protest in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV – (WWNR)
Check out some SIGHTS and SOUNDS of the Anti-Vaccine Mandate Protest on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley today. Photojournalist Tom Riser takes us there.
