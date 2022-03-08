Sign language class planned at New River CTC

Beckley, WV -New River Community and Technical College is offering a six-week basic sign language class on Thursday evenings from 6 to 7:30 p.m. starting March 31, 2022. The class will be offered online through Zoom video conferencing.

Students in the class will learn sign language vocabulary, phrases and sentences, including grammatical features, and students will have interactive practice during the class. Students will also learn about Deaf Culture and history.

Tuition is $100 for the six-week class, and registration is required by March 22, 2022. Participants will be emailed the Zoom link and log-in information after registering for the class.

Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes or register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).