A major storm that unfolded across the center of the country yesterday is expected to spread from the central U.S. through the eastern portions of the country through Thursday night, bringing with it a wide variety of impacts.

Following the heavy snowfall that fell across the Colorado Rockies, a swath of accumulating snow is expected from Kansas and Oklahoma to Michigan through Thursday. Snow is likely to spread eastward into the eastern Great Lakes and northern New England through Thursday night. This can lead to widespread travel disruptions during the period. The heaviest snow is expected in southern Canada, where over a foot of snow is forecast.

While a long-duration ice event is not anticipated with, a brief change from rain to ice to snow is expected as cold air filters into the Midwest. Additionally, a freeze up is anticipated from Wichita to Quebec City, Canada into Thursday night. Any wet or untreated roads could become icy as temperatures rapidly fall below freezing.

South and east of the storm track, the clash of warm, Gulf air and the new dose of cold air has the potential to produce severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds, along with the risk for tornadoes, is anticipated from eastern Oklahoma and Texas through the majority of the Southeast into Thursday evening.

Along with the threat for severe weather, torrential downpours from the central Mississippi River Valley to northern New England could lead to a flash flood risk. The wet weather will be accompanied by springlike temperatures and snow melt on Thursday in the East, which will together contribute to the flooding risk.