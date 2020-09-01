Silicon Motion’s Buzzwords Reflect Optimism (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Looking over its shoulder, Silicon Motion (SIMO) would, no doubt, see an obstacle ridden path – and not just due to the 2020 pandemic.

From the fourth quarter of 2014 through the third quarter of 2016, the world’s leading NAND flash controller supplier delivered quarter-over-quarter growth. In the second quarter of 2017, revenue grew compared to the first quarter but it did not exceed the 2016 second quarter. The migration from 2D (planar or single layer of memory cells) NAND flash to 3D (stacked vertical layers of memory cells) by NAND flash makers was creating supply issues. A lack of NAND flash negatively obviously impacted the demand for NAND flash controllers.

As well, in 2018, Silicon Motion engaged with hyperscale enterprise customers, specifically Alibaba (BABA), to develop enterprise SSD solutions. Customized solutions travel a different path to production than turnkey solutions. Large hyperscale customers employ multiple types of servers, numbering in the hundreds. Applications running on the servers differ. Traffic and workloads differ. It all had to be tested and proven. Though initially projected for completion in 2018, the migration to production was pushed to the second half of 2019.

Just as a level of stabilization surfaced, the pandemic hit.

2020 Second Quarter Results

When Silicon Motion reported 2020 second quarter results, it posted its third consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. Revenue in the second quarter totaled $136.8 million compared to $98.8 million in the 2019 second quarter. Revenue in the second quarter also exceeded the company’s first quarter total of $132.8 million.

Unfortunately, the company did project third quarter results would not top the second quarter. The company guided for revenue in a range of $114 million to $120 million. In the 2019 third quarter, the company generated revenue of $110.5 million. So, its track record of year-over-year growth will continue one more quarter. Yet, even though the company is projecting a rebound in the fourth quarter, based on its updated full-year guidance, it does not appear the pace will continue in the fourth quarter.

We expect our third quarter sales to be temporarily affected by a one-quarter mobile-related inventory adjustment before growth rebounds in the fourth quarter.

Using the midpoint of third quarter guidance and full-year guidance, fourth quarter revenue will fall below $130 million. Revenue in the 2019 fourth quarter was $153 million.

And, yet, I’ve suggested for some time that 2020 should be compared to 2016 rather than 2019. In the 2019 third quarter earnings call, the company also all but said as much. In the 2016 second and third quarters, revenue totaled $140.7 million and $158.6 million respectively. The 2020 second quarter was only 2.9% lower but the third quarter is not projected to compare to 2016. Through the first nine months of 2016, Silicon Motion generated revenue of $412 million. In 2020, Silicon Motion’s revenue through the first three quarters will range from $383.6 million to $389.6 million.

On the bottom line, Silicon Motion generated $0.81 in non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in the 2020 second quarter. This did top the first quarter production of $0.80 and handily beat production in the 2019 second quarter of $0.52 by 55.8%. Through the first half of 2020, non-GAAP earnings are $1.62 per diluted share, 70.5% greater than the $0.95 in the first half of 2019 and 5.2% greater than the $1.54 in the first half of 2016.

With revenue in the last half of 2020 projected less than the first half, it is also likely non-GAAP earnings in the last half will fall short of the first half. Based on the full-year revenue projection, non-GAAP earnings in the last half will likely fall in a range of $1.45 to $1.50 per diluted share. Considering that range, full-year earnings should easily top $3.00. Full-year earnings in 2016 were $3.56 per diluted share.

Advancements Worthy of Optimism

Silicon Motion considers its three primary product lines to be client SSD controllers, mobile [eMMC+UFS] controllers and SSD solutions for enterprise and hyper-scale customers. In the past few years, client SSD controllers contributed the majority of Silicon Motion’s revenue.

But, change is already afoot.

This is the first year in many years when all three of our key products will grow.

The company estimates approximately half of the 5 million applicable client devices have transitioned from hard disk drives to NAND flash. It also estimates the remaining half of units will displace HDDs in the next few years. This displacement will be aided by lower NAND flash pricing. Silicon Motion expects NAND flash prices to drift lower in the last quarter of 2020 and anticipates a further “downward trajectory” in the first half of 2021. The company has already secured five wins with five NAND flash makers for its new PCIe Gen4 SSD controllers.

With the pandemic and subsequent shutdown, data centers moved to consume NAND flash to meet the higher demand resulting from the shift of working from home and online learning. This temporarily pulled the supply away from client devices. The industry’s allocation is already shifting back toward client devices. Silicon Motion confirmed its sales in the second quarter “could have been even stronger if capacity had been available for clients as well as data centers” (emphasis added).

The second quarter experienced a healthy boost in sales of eMMC+UFS controllers both quarter-over-quarter at 30% and year-over-year at 140%. However, in the near term, Silicon Motion expects an inventory adjustment to temporarily delay future progress. In 2019, smartphone makers only used UFS controllers in their flagship models. In 2020, the company expects makers to use UFS controllers in mainstream phones. Adoption should grow from 25% in 2019 to 50% in 2020. Yet, Silicon Motion expects the smartphone market to decline at a rate in the mid-teens for all of 2020. The higher adoption rate will not yet offset lower unit volume before year-end.

We continue to expect sales of our eMMC+UFS controller to grow meaningfully this year as OEMs increase their adoption of UFS in smartphones, which more than offset declining smartphone industry shipments this year. We believe this positive trend will also continue for several years. (emphasis added)

Finally, the unanticipated lengthy approval process for the Alibaba project finally appears to be in the rearview mirror. Silicon Motion is now working on three separate third-generation open channel data center SSD solutions for the company.

The message from Alibaba is they are happy with the performance of our products and are interested to broadly rolling out open channel technology across their data center infrastructure.

While Alibaba has garnered much of the attention when discussing Silicon Motion’s enterprise solutions of late, it is quite pertinent Alibaba is hardly the only enterprise customer.

Valuation Considerations

In 2014, Silicon Motion’s $64 million increase in revenue for the full year equated to 28% growth. Its revenue increase in 2015 was greater than 2014 and its increase in 2016 was greater still. In fact, its revenue increase in 2016 more than tripled the $64 million from 2014. In 2015 and 2016, it was common for Silicon Motion to generate double-digit year-over-year revenue growth each quarter. Its rates ranged from a low of 10.2% in the 2015 third quarter to as high as 66.3% in the 2016 third quarter.

Staring backward at such numbers may be disconcerting but Silicon Motion is at a different stage of maturity now. There are still growth opportunities and the company did highlight several key advancements worthy of optimism. As well, Silicon Motion’s financial position is healthy and stable. At the close of the 2020 second quarter, its cash and cash equivalents totaled $379.7 million and it was debt-free.

Silicon Motion’s dividend rate is $1.40 annually. With nearly $11 in cash per ADS on the books and positive cash flow nearly 3X the company’s dividend rate, the dividend is well-covered.

Silicon Motion has traded in the $37 to $41 range in the past month since reporting second quarter earnings. Thus, considering earnings should top $3.00 per share for the full year, shares are trading at multiples of 12X to 14X. However, considering the company has nearly $11 in cash per ADS, cash-adjusted multiples range from only 8X to 10X.

It seemed Silicon Motion’s buzzwords for the fourth quarter were “rebound” and “ramp up”. Thus, with two months of the third quarter already ticked off, potential investors may not want to delay much longer.

