Sunday, October 13, 2019 9:59am

Simone Biles sets all-time medals record at gymnastics worlds with 24th

By WWNR
STUTTGART, Germany — Simone Biles broke the record for most medals by a gymnast at the world championships by winning the balance beam competition Sunday.

It’s the 24th world championship medal for Biles, breaking a tie with Belarusian men’s gymnast Vitaly Scherbo.

Biles scored 15.066 on the beam after a near-flawless routine, opting for a simpler dismount than the double-double she performed earlier in the championships.

China took silver and bronze with Liu Tingting scoring 14.433 and Li Shijia scoring 14.3, respectively.

It’s the fourth victory for Biles at these world championships after team gold Tuesday, individual all-around gold Thursday and vault gold Saturday.

A fifth place on uneven bars Saturday ended Biles’ chances of winning a medal in all six events, which she did last year in her comeback world championships after a sabbatical in 2017.

Of her 24 career world medals, 18 are gold; 12 of Scherbo’s 23 medals were gold.

Earlier, Russia’s Nikita Nagornyy won the men’s vault for this third gold medal of the championships. He’s the first European man to win the vault since 2010.

Nagornyy scored an average 14.966 from his two vaults, beating his friend and Russian teammate Artur Dalaloyan for second place. The bronze went to Ukraine’s Igor Radivilov.

Romanian Marian Dragulescu, 38, a four-time world champion, secured qualification for his fifth Olympics by placing fourth.



