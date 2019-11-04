44.7 F
Beckley
Monday, November 4, 2019 8:47pm

Sister of slain ISIS leader Baghdadi arrested in intelligence ‘gold mine,’ Turkey says

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


The older sister of the slain leader of Islamic State (ISIS), Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi ,has been captured in northwestern Syria during a raid on Monday, according to a senior Turkish official who called the arrest an intelligence “gold mine.”

Rasmiya Awad, 65, is suspected of being affiliated with the extremist group, the Turkish official said without elaboration.

“This kind of thing is an intelligence gold mine,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with government protocols. “What she knows about [ISIS] can significantly expand our understanding of the group and help us catch more bad guys.”

AL-BAGHDADI KILLED: HOW THE DARING MILITARY OPERATION WENT DOWN

Awad was captured in a raid Monday evening at a trailer container in which she was living with her family near Azaz, in Aleppo Province. That’s part of the region administered by Turkey after it carried out a military incursion to chase away ISIS militants and Kurdish fighters.

Awad was with her husband, daughter-in-law and five children at the time of the capture, the official said, adding that the adults are being interrogated.

This file image made from a video posted on a militant website in April 2019 purportedly shows former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

This file image made from a video posted on a militant website in April 2019 purportedly shows former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
(AP/Al-Furgan media)

Last month, Awad’s brother, Baghdadi, an Iraqi from Samarra, was killed in a raid by U.S. troops at an ISIS compound in the nearby Syrian province of Idlib. Video footage of the raid was released on Wednesday by the Pentagon.

ISIS NAMES BAGHDADI SUCCESSOR AS ‘EMIR OF WAR’ ABU IBRAHIM AL-HASHIMI AL-QURAYHI

A DNA test confirmed Baghdadi’s identity before he was later buried at sea, President Trump said last week.

The raid was a big blow to the terror group, which has lost territories it held in Syria and Iraq in a series of military defeats by the U.S-led coalition and Iraqi and Syrian allies.

Islamic State spokesman Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, considered a potential successor to Baghdadi, was himself killed in northwestern Syria in a separate attack by U.S. forces, a senior State Department official confirmed to Fox News last week.

Baghdadi’s successor was named days later and is said to be a scholar, well-known warrior and “emir of war,” the terrorist group revealed.

In audio released by the ISIS central media arm, al-Furgan Foundation, on Thursday, the terrorist group confirmed Baghdadi’s death and named his successor as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayhi.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Not much else is known about his successor or how the group’s structure has been affected by the series of jolts.

Fox News’ Lucia Suarez and The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Piers Morgan rips John Legend for rewriting ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ instead of rappers’ ‘filth’

News WWNR -
0
Piers Morgan went after musician John Legend for his updated rendition of "Baby, It's Cold Outside," calling on him to rewrite the "filth"...
Read more

Sister of slain ISIS leader Baghdadi arrested in intelligence ‘gold mine,’ Turkey says

News WWNR -
0
The older sister of the slain leader of Islamic State (ISIS), Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi ,has been captured in northwestern Syria during a raid on Monday, according...
Read more

U.S. urged to invest more in AI; ex-Google CEO warns of China’s progress

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. government funding in artificial intelligence has fallen short and the country needs to invest in research, train an AI-ready...
Read more

AOC apologizes to ex-lawmaker she blocked on Twitter, a day before scheduled testimony

News WWNR -
0
A day before she was scheduled to appear in court and testify in a case brought by a former New York Democratic lawmaker...
Read more

House committees release first transcripts of closed-door Trump impeachment testimony

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch arrives to testify in the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Piers Morgan rips John Legend for rewriting ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ instead of rappers’ ‘filth’

WWNR -
0
Piers Morgan went after musician John Legend for his updated rendition of "Baby, It's Cold Outside," calling on him to rewrite the "filth"...
Read more
News

U.S. urged to invest more in AI; ex-Google CEO warns of China’s progress

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. government funding in artificial intelligence has fallen short and the country needs to invest in research, train an AI-ready...
Read more
News

AOC apologizes to ex-lawmaker she blocked on Twitter, a day before scheduled testimony

WWNR -
0
A day before she was scheduled to appear in court and testify in a case brought by a former New York Democratic lawmaker...
Read more
News

House committees release first transcripts of closed-door Trump impeachment testimony

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch arrives to testify in the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President...
Read more
News

‘Real Housewives’ star Joe Giudice joins Instagram, reunites with wife Teresa’s father

WWNR -
0
“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Joe Giudice has joined Instagram and reunited with wife Teresa Giudice’s father in the process.“Always a full table,”...
Read more
News

Jason Witten returns to MNF, back at home on Cowboys’ sideline – Dallas Cowboys Blog

WWNR -
0
FRISCO, Texas -- Each Wednesday last season, Jason Witten would break down film at an office not far from his home, going through...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap