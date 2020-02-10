41.6 F
Beckley
Monday, February 10, 2020 5:42am

Sixty more people confirmed with coronavirus on cruise ship in Japan: media

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


TOKYO (Reuters) – Testing aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has revealed 60 more confirmed cases of coronavirus, media said on Monday, as quarantined passengers took to social media to warn of depression setting in over their confinement.

The cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, is seen at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday’s figure takes to 130 the number of infections on the ship docked in Yokohama, domestic broadcasters TBS and NHK said, citing Japanese health ministry sources.

The health ministry’s communication office had no information on the report when contacted by Reuters.

The Diamond Princess was placed in quarantine for two weeks upon arriving in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on Feb. 3, after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus.

About 3,700 people are aboard the ship, which usually has a crew of 1,100 and a passenger capacity of 2,670. Passengers have been allowed on decks in shifts to get fresh air and encouraged to regularly take their temperature.

“Lots of the passengers now are getting a bit of cabin fever,” British passenger David Able said in a video posted on Facebook. “Depression is starting to set in.”

Another said he hoped assurances about the effectiveness of quarantine and ventilation on board would prove true.

“I will get nervous if we pass 200,” said the 43-year-old Hong Kong resident quarantined on the boat with his wife, child and several others of his family.

“Hoping best for those taken to hospital. At least two report back to us on Facebook that they are symptom free,” said the man, who declined to be identified.

A passenger with the Twitter handle daxa_tw posted an audio clip of the captain announcing the discovery of 66 new cases.

Japan’s health ministry is separating infection counts on the ship and evacuee flights from China from Japan’s official tally. Domestic cases stand at 21.

The disease has killed 908 people, chiefly in mainland China, and infected more than 40,000.

Reporting by Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Anti-Putin blogger has throat slit in a hotel room after vocally opposing the Russian President

News WWNR -
0
A Vladimir Putin critic has been found with his throat slit in what police are calling a "politically motivated" assassination in a French...
Read more

Sixty more people confirmed with coronavirus on cruise ship in Japan: media

News WWNR -
0
TOKYO (Reuters) - Testing aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has revealed 60 more confirmed cases of coronavirus, media said on...
Read more

Coronavirus infects 60 more passengers on Diamond Princess, bringing total to 130

News WWNR -
0
Japan may test every person aboard the Diamond Princess for the coronavirus after it was determined Monday that there were 60 new cases on the quarantined...
Read more

Looking back on the NYXL and Dallas Fuel Overwatch League homestands

News WWNR -
0
The first weekend of the 2020 Overwatch League is in the books, and reports of its demise look to have been exaggerated. We...
Read more

Oscars 2020: Tom Hanks honors Kirk Douglas by quoting his most iconic line on-stage

News WWNR -
0
Tom Hanks gave a very subtle nod to late actor Kirk Douglas during the 92nd annual Academy Awards.Hanks was on hand at the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Anti-Putin blogger has throat slit in a hotel room after vocally opposing the Russian President

WWNR -
0
A Vladimir Putin critic has been found with his throat slit in what police are calling a "politically motivated" assassination in a French...
Read more
News

Coronavirus infects 60 more passengers on Diamond Princess, bringing total to 130

WWNR -
0
Japan may test every person aboard the Diamond Princess for the coronavirus after it was determined Monday that there were 60 new cases on the quarantined...
Read more
News

Looking back on the NYXL and Dallas Fuel Overwatch League homestands

WWNR -
0
The first weekend of the 2020 Overwatch League is in the books, and reports of its demise look to have been exaggerated. We...
Read more
News

Oscars 2020: Tom Hanks honors Kirk Douglas by quoting his most iconic line on-stage

WWNR -
0
Tom Hanks gave a very subtle nod to late actor Kirk Douglas during the 92nd annual Academy Awards.Hanks was on hand at the...
Read more
News

Steve Hilton signs ‘Articles of Incompetence’ against Dems, Pelosi: ‘I can send you the pen’

WWNR -
0
Steve Hilton responded to President Trump's historic acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial by proposing what he called "articles of incompetence" against Democrats including House...
Read more
News

Oscars 2020: See the stars outfits at the Academy Awards

WWNR -
0
The Oscars are here — and the stars did not disappoint with their fashion choices.Ahead of all the accolades being handed out, and the stars being...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap