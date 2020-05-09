30.2 F
Beckley
Saturday, May 9, 2020 9:51am

Slovenian cyclists stage anti-government coronavirus protest

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


LJUBLJANA (Reuters) – Thousands of cyclists took over streets in the centre of the Slovenian capital Ljubljana on Friday evening to protest against the government of Prime Minister Janez Jansa and the restrictions it has imposed to fight the coronavirus.

Cyclists sounded horns and shouted “thieves, thieves”, following allegations of government corruption in purchasing face masks and ventilators reported by TV Slovenia last month.

The government has denied wrongdoing.

The centre-right government took over after the previous centre-left administration resigned because it lacked sufficient support in parliament. [nL8N2B67HI]

The protest, organised by civil society groups, was the largest in recent weeks. Cyclists staged a smaller demonstration in Maribor, Slovenia’s second city, on Friday.

The cyclists carried Slovenian flags and held banners saying “Raise workers’ wages”, “Careful, the government is falling”, and “Stronger together”. Most wore face masks.

“I want this government to go. They are taking away our future,” said a young protester who did not want to give her name for fear of being fined for breaking rules against public gatherings during the epidemic.

Police fenced off parliament while a police helicopter flew above the protesters.

“We call upon people to respect decrees aimed at protecting public health,” police said. They gave no immediate estimate of the number of protesters but reported no violence.

Slovenia imposed a wide-ranging lockdown in mid-March. So far it has confirmed 1,450 coronavirus cases and 100 deaths.

The government started lifting restrictions on April 20 when car service centres and some shops reopened, while bars and restaurants have been allowed to serve food outdoors since Monday.

Next week, public transport will resume gradually and some pupils will return to school on May 18.

Slideshow (9 Images)

People must still wear face masks in indoor public places and stand at least 1.5 meters apart in any public space.

The government has set aside 3 billion euros ($3.25 billion) to help citizens and companies hit by the coronavirus. [nL8N2BQ7K3]

Slovenia’s economy is expected to contract by about 8% this year although the fall could exceed 15% if lockdown measures last longer than expected, according to the government’s UMAR macroeconomic institute. [nL8N2CN85X]

Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Obama says ‘rule of law is at risk’ after DOJ dropped Michael Flynn case

News WWNR -
0
Former President Barack Obama on Friday reacted to the Justice Department’s move to end its case against Michael Flynn by declaring that the...
Read more

Slovenian cyclists stage anti-government coronavirus protest

News WWNR -
0
LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Thousands of cyclists took over streets in the centre of the Slovenian capital Ljubljana on Friday evening to protest against...
Read more

Coronavirus concern grows as White House staffers, Secret Service personnel test positive

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.The coronavirus appears to be a growing concern inside the White...
Read more

Ronaldo Souza out of UFC 249 after testing positive for coronavirus

News WWNR -
0
Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza, who was scheduled to fight Uriah Hall at UFC 249 on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida, has tested positive for the...
Read more

Trump says ‘jury’s still out’ on FBI boss Wray – despite Barr defense

News WWNR -
0
In a Fox News interview Friday, President Trump was noncommittal on whether FBI Director Christopher Wray would remain in the job following the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Obama says ‘rule of law is at risk’ after DOJ dropped Michael Flynn case

WWNR -
0
Former President Barack Obama on Friday reacted to the Justice Department’s move to end its case against Michael Flynn by declaring that the...
Read more
News

Coronavirus concern grows as White House staffers, Secret Service personnel test positive

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.The coronavirus appears to be a growing concern inside the White...
Read more
News

Ronaldo Souza out of UFC 249 after testing positive for coronavirus

WWNR -
0
Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza, who was scheduled to fight Uriah Hall at UFC 249 on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida, has tested positive for the...
Read more
News

Trump says ‘jury’s still out’ on FBI boss Wray – despite Barr defense

WWNR -
0
In a Fox News interview Friday, President Trump was noncommittal on whether FBI Director Christopher Wray would remain in the job following the...
Read more
News

Louisiana sheriff sues China for ‘economic damages’ caused by coronavirus

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards filed a class-action...
Read more
News

KT McFarland: Barr right to drop Flynn prosecution – Those who framed Flynn must be held accountable

WWNR -
0
After more than three long years, the Justice Department has finally lived up to its name by dropping charges against my former boss,...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap