‘SNL’ cold open mocks Trump, Biden dueling town halls

“Saturday Night Live” satirized President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s dueling town halls this weekend by switching back and forth like a viewer watching them on TV.

George Stephanopoulos, played by cast member Mikey Day, said ABC was aiming for a “poorly attended college lecture” vibe with Biden’s socially distanced town hall. He said the audience was made up of people who were “half pro-Biden and half anti-Trump.”

Comedian Jim Carrey reprised his role as “former vice president and future oatmeal spokesperson” Joe Biden.

“Are you ready for softball questions from folks that are already voting for you?” Stephanopoulos asked. He then warned questioners they had to limit how many times they said they hated Trump during their questions.

The channel then switched to NBC where “surprise bada–” Savannah Guthrie, played by cast member Kate McKinnon, assured viewers who were angry at the network for giving Trump a platform after backing out of the second debate: “Just let me get a few questions in and I think you’ll thank me,” she said with a wink.

She said she had a lot of questions to get to but she’d like to start by “tearing” him “a new one.”

Trump, reprised by Alec Baldwin, told Guthrie he “more or less” condemns white supremacy and said his conversation with her was a preview of unpleasant Thanksgiving dinners that would be held across the country. “So crazy uncles, stand back and stand by,” he saluted to the camera.

The channel then continued switching between the town halls, arriving at one point with Biden telling rambling stories like the time he met the real Mickey Mouse at the 1939 World’s Fair, and then with Trump bragging about his health post-coronavirus and his one “beautiful” remaining lung.

Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris briefly crashed Trump’s town hall to take offense to the masked woman seated behind the president who went viral for constantly nodding along with his answers.

If that woman wasn’t planted by the Trump campaign, “I am deeply concerned” for her, Harris/Rudolph said. She noted that she nods that much only when a waiter asks if she’s having mimosas with brunch.

Biden also channeled two late icons of public television — Mister Rogers and “The Joy of Painting” host Bob Ross — as the audience tried to stay awake, while Guthrie whacked Trump with a chair as the NBC town hall devolved into a WrestleMania event.

In conclusion, Carrey’s Biden promised if elected he would have only one scandal as president that would involve mistaking German Chancellor Angela Merkel for his wife from behind and tell her she had a “rockin’ caboose.” He also promised not to tweet, “because I don’t know how.”

Trump taunted voters: “Just try to take me alive!”