‘SNL’ cold open shows CNN celebrating Biden’s win, mocks Trump’s vote-count complaints

Saturday Night Live” aired its post-election show just hours after the race was called in favor of President-elect Joe Biden following nearly four days of vote counting.

“I know I’m supposed to be a neutral news anchor, but g–d— it, that feels good!” CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, played by Beck Bennett, said in the show’s cold open after announcing the network’s projection of a Biden win over President Trump

The “SNL” version of CNN then switched to Biden’s victory speech in Delaware, where comedian Jim Carrey, the show’s most recent Biden impersonator, came out to cheers.

CNN’S ANDERSON COOPER REGRETS COMPARING TRUMP TO A FLAILING ‘OBESE TURTLE’

“Can you believe it?” he asked the audience. “I honestly kind of can’t. It’s been so long since something good happened.”

Carrey’s Biden added that he’s never felt so alive, “which is ironic cause I’m not that alive.”

Biden’s Vice President-elect, Sen. Kamala Harris (played by Maya Rudolph) then reminded the crowd she will be the first Black, Indian-American woman to hold the office, “and if any of that terrifies you, I don’t give a funt.”

She added that between her and Jewish “second gentleman” Doug Emhoff, “we check more boxes than a disqualified ballot” – in terms of diversity. 

Jim Carrey as Joe Biden. (Getty Images)

Jim Carrey as Joe Biden. (Getty Images)

Carrey reminded, “Tonight, we’re not going to stand here and gloat.”

“Well, maybe … ,” Rudolph answered before the two of them went into a victory dance.

TRUMP WOULD COMMIT TO PEACEFUL TRANSFER OF POWER, KEEPS REFUTING RESULTS ON TWITTER

CNN's Wolf Blitzer, pictured, was lampooned as a Biden supporter in a portrayal by "Saturday Night Live" cast member Beck Bennett. (Getty Images)

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, pictured, was lampooned as a Biden supporter in a portrayal by “Saturday Night Live” cast member Beck Bennett. (Getty Images)

Back at the CNN set, Bennett’s Blitzer noted that “People don’t just want to see Biden and Kamala happy, they also want to see Trump sad.”

The network then switched to a Trump concession speech where the president, played by Alec Baldwin, insisted he had been reelected — and called for states to both “stop the count” and “count all the votes.”

Alec Baldwin as President Trump ("Saturday Night Live")

Alec Baldwin as President Trump (“Saturday Night Live”)

Baldwin’s Trump vowed to his supporters he would fight to the “bitter end” and then sat down to play a grand piano, where he musically reminded Americans who he was: a “macho, macho man.”

“This isn’t goodbye America, I’m just going say, ‘See you in court,'” he waved. 

Finally, CNN went back to Biden’s victory party where he remarked that, “Unfortunately, there are situations in life … where there must be a winner and a loser,” he said, emphasizing the word “loser” in an impression of his 1990s movie character Ace Ventura that the roaring New York City audience seemed to recognize. 



