30.8 F
Beckley
Sunday, December 22, 2019 7:27am

‘SNL’ shows Trump confronting Democrats during LA debate: ‘Impeach me outside!’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Alec Baldwin as President Trump crashed the Democratic debate on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open.

“Candidates, you’ve all spent the last two years talking smack about President Trump,” cast member Heidi Gardner as PBS moderator Judy Woodruff says, “but what if I told you he’s been backstage the whole time and he’s heard everything you said? Come on out, Mr. President.”

“This is the best the Dems could come up with?”  Trump scoffs at the candidate field. “Hey losers, impeach me outside, OK?”

Trump warns the candidates there are “no rules” now that’s he’s impeached, adding that they’re going to get “Donald Trump raw.”

EDDIE MURPHY RETURNS TO ‘SNL’ — POKES FUN AT BILL COSBY, ACCIDENTALLY SAYS ‘S—‘

At that point, Jason Sudeikis as former Vice President Joe Biden challenges Trump to a pushup contest. “First guy to do one wins.”

Then Kate McKinnon — as a devious-looking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (after previously playing Elizabeth Warren in the same sketch) — comes in to give Trump the gift of the articles of impeachment but decides she likes them so much she’s going to keep them for herself.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sketch also includes guest stars Larry David, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch.

Eddie Murphy hosted the last episode of the year with musical guest Lizzo.



Source link

Recent Articles

‘SNL’ shows Trump confronting Democrats during LA debate: ‘Impeach me outside!’

News WWNR -
0
Alec Baldwin as President Trump crashed the Democratic debate on this weekend’s "Saturday Night Live" cold open.“Candidates, you’ve all spent the last two years...
Read more

Jack Graham: First Christmas carol was truly miraculous

News WWNR -
0
One of my favorite things about the holiday season is Christmas carols. These joyful songs and hymns, some hundreds of years old, capture the awe...
Read more

Nick Fuentes fires back at Nikki Haley, Meghan McCain, others over Ben Shapiro confrontation

News WWNR -
0
Far-right activist Nick Fuentes fired back at Nikki Haley, Meghan McCain and other critics Saturday, after they slammed Fuentes for confronting writer Ben Shapiro...
Read more

Trump slams House’s impeachment delay as ‘so unfair’

News WWNR -
0
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Saturday criticized House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for holding off on sending...
Read more

Are the White Sox MLB contenders with their reinforced rotation?

News WWNR -
0
We all know the recent history of the Chicago White Sox is uglier than those collared uniforms they wore in the late 1970s:...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Jack Graham: First Christmas carol was truly miraculous

WWNR -
0
One of my favorite things about the holiday season is Christmas carols. These joyful songs and hymns, some hundreds of years old, capture the awe...
Read more
News

Nick Fuentes fires back at Nikki Haley, Meghan McCain, others over Ben Shapiro confrontation

WWNR -
0
Far-right activist Nick Fuentes fired back at Nikki Haley, Meghan McCain and other critics Saturday, after they slammed Fuentes for confronting writer Ben Shapiro...
Read more
News

Trump slams House’s impeachment delay as ‘so unfair’

WWNR -
0
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Saturday criticized House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for holding off on sending...
Read more
News

Are the White Sox MLB contenders with their reinforced rotation?

WWNR -
0
We all know the recent history of the Chicago White Sox is uglier than those collared uniforms they wore in the late 1970s:...
Read more
News

Rep. Mark Meadows: Dems wearing black after Trump impeachment is a ‘PR stunt’

WWNR -
0
House Freedom Caucus member Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said Democrats wearing black clothing in the wake of President Trump's impeachment are continuing with their...
Read more
News

Trump blasts House Democrats over impeachment: ‘They had nothing, there’s no crime’

WWNR -
0
President Trump mocked House Democrats on Saturday during a Turning Point USA event in West Palm Beach, Fla., for voting to impeach him without...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap