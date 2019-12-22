‘SNL’ shows Trump confronting Democrats during LA debate: ‘Impeach me outside!’

Alec Baldwin as President Trump crashed the Democratic debate on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open.

“Candidates, you’ve all spent the last two years talking smack about President Trump,” cast member Heidi Gardner as PBS moderator Judy Woodruff says, “but what if I told you he’s been backstage the whole time and he’s heard everything you said? Come on out, Mr. President.”

“This is the best the Dems could come up with?” Trump scoffs at the candidate field. “Hey losers, impeach me outside, OK?”

Trump warns the candidates there are “no rules” now that’s he’s impeached, adding that they’re going to get “Donald Trump raw.”

At that point, Jason Sudeikis as former Vice President Joe Biden challenges Trump to a pushup contest. “First guy to do one wins.”

Then Kate McKinnon — as a devious-looking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (after previously playing Elizabeth Warren in the same sketch) — comes in to give Trump the gift of the articles of impeachment but decides she likes them so much she’s going to keep them for herself.

The sketch also includes guest stars Larry David, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch.

Eddie Murphy hosted the last episode of the year with musical guest Lizzo.