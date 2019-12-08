33.9 F
‘SNL’ takes on Trump vs. ‘two-faced’ NATO allies in star-packed cold open

French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were bullies who wouldn’t let President Trump sit with them in the NATO cafeteria in this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open, dubbed “Fast Times at the NATO Cafeteria.”

The world leaders, played by Paul Rudd, Jimmy Fallon and James Corden, reenacted the hot mic moment from last week’s NATO summit when Trudeau got caught making fun of Trump’s impromptu news conference before a photo op – with all the gossipy goodness of high school.

From left, Alec Baldwin, Jimmy Fallon, Paul Rudd and James Corden play world leaders at last week's NATO summit on "Saturday Night Live." (NBC)

As “cool guys” sit down for lunch, Trudeau tells one of their fellow NATO leaders sitting at their table, “Romania, scram!”

“Sorry,” Romania’s leader answers as he gets up. “I love your economies.”

The three leaders then gossip shamelessly about Alec Baldwin’s Trump who they refuse to let sit with them.

“He’s not good looking like us three,” Corden’s Johnson deadpans.

The three then tell Trump to sit with Latvia at what Trump later dubs the “loser table.”

After the boys blow off Trump for Kate McKinnon’s eager-to-be-a-cool-kid German President Angela Merkel, and stick an “Impeach me” sign to his back, Trump finally gets the nerve to stand up for himself and call them “jerks” who are “two-faced.”

The sketch closes with first lady Melania Trump revealing the reenactment was merely a public-service announcement against bullying, reminding European NATO Leaders to “Be Best.”

The episode was hosted by Jennifer Lopez with musical guest DaBaby.



