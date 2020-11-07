51.4 F
Beckley
Friday, November 6, 2020

Sofia Vergara posts behind-the-scenes pic to encourage fans get mammograms

By WWNR
Sofia Vergara kicked off Election Day a bit differently and used the big day to shed light on women’s health.

The “Modern Family” alum took the time on Tuesday to share her experience as she received her yearly mammogram.

“And just to make today more stressful I went and got my mammogram,” Vergara, 48, captioned an Instagram photo of herself donning a mask near a machine.

“Don’t forget yours,” the “America’s Got Talent” judge urged her women followers while noting that she was “#allgood” on her prognosis.

'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara travels back to the '90s with topless Instagram picVideo

The American Cancer Society estimates that about 42,000 women will die from breast cancer in 2020. There are more than 3.5 million breast cancer survivors living in the U.S.

The American Cancer Society also states that women in the U.S. have a 1 in 8 chance of developing breast cancer and women are encouraged to receive their mammogram “as early as age 40 if they want to.”

Earlier this week, “Grease” star and three-time breast cancer thriver Olivia Newton-John, 72, told Fox News that the death of her close pal Kelly Preston from breast cancer at age 57 keeps her going in the fight for a cure.

“It really strengthens my resolve to do what I’m doing so I can find other ways to treat cancer,” Newton-John said of Preston’s death. “We all want to see an end to it. So that’s going to keep me going.”





