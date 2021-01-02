55 F
Beckley
Saturday, January 2, 2021 5:44pm

Soldier, 16-year-old charged in Fort Drum infantryman’s slaying

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



An Army soldier and a 16-year-old have been charged in the slaying of an infantryman stationed at Fort Drum in New York.

Cpl. Hayden Harris, 20, was traveling to Watertown, N.Y., for a vehicle transaction, but authorities found him shot to death in a wooded area of Byram Township, N.J., on Dec. 19.  The body was buried under snow.

MISSING FOR DRUM SOLDIER FOUND DEAD, ANOTHER SOLDIER HELD

The Sussex County, N.J., prosector’s office said Spc. Jamaal Mellish, 23, and the unidentified male juvenile were charged with murder, kidnapping and other charges.

Mellish is being held in military custody in Oneida County, N.Y., pending extradition to New Jersey. The teenager is in custody in a juvenile detention facility.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mellish is facing six charges, including first-degree murder, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and suppression of evidence. The juvenile is facing four charges, including kidnapping, felony murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Harris, from Guys, Tenn., joined the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum in July 2019 after training at Fort Benning in Georgia.

He served as an infantryman with the 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, but was promoted to corporal after his death. He received two Army Achievement Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, according to the 10th Mountain Division.

SENATE VOTES TO OVERRIDE TRUMP’S NDAA VETO

“We are devastated,” Brig. Gen. Brett Funck, acting commander for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, said in a statement at the time of Harris’ death.

“It was well known here that Corporal Harris was a great Soldier, and as we share our grief with his friends and Family, I hear again and again how he was also — and most importantly — a really wonderful, caring person. His death is a tremendous loss for his loved ones, this Division and our nation.”

According to the 10th Mountain Division, members of his unit reported him missing just hours after losing contact with him. 

CHICAGO FINISHES 2020 WITH 769 HOMICIDES AS SHOOTINGS SPIKE

Several police departments joined the search for Harris after the Army requested help from the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with information related to Harris’ death to contact Lt. Nicholas Elmo at the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 383-1570 or Det. Robert Tierney at the Byram Township Police Department at (973) 347-4008.

The Associated Press and Fox News’ Sam Dorman contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Soldier, 16-year-old charged in Fort Drum infantryman’s slaying

News WWNR -
0
An Army soldier and a 16-year-old have been charged in the slaying of an infantryman stationed at Fort Drum in New York.Cpl. Hayden Harris, 20, was traveling to Watertown, N.Y., for...
Read more

Texas Supreme Court blocks county order for COVID-19 restaurant curfew

News WWNR -
0
The Texas Supreme Court blocked local orders establishing an overnight curfew for restaurants to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, according to...
Read more

Texas Longhorns football coach Tom Herman fired weeks after athletic director’s reassurance

News WWNR -
0
Texas fired football coach Tom Herman on Saturday, weeks after athletic director Chris Del Conte seemingly backed him.The university made the announcement days after...
Read more

Delaware man in plot to kidnap Michigan governor seeks release

News WWNR -
0
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – A Delaware man charged with plotting to kidnap the governor of Michigan is asking to be released from prison...
Read more

Fourth time the charm: Iowa Rep.-elect Mariannette Miller-Meeks to be sworn in Sunday

News WWNR -
0
Mariannette Miller-Meeks, an Iowa Republican who ran for Congress four times, is expected to be sworn in Sunday -- even as a challenge to her...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Texas Supreme Court blocks county order for COVID-19 restaurant curfew

WWNR -
0
The Texas Supreme Court blocked local orders establishing an overnight curfew for restaurants to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, according to...
Read more
News

Texas Longhorns football coach Tom Herman fired weeks after athletic director’s reassurance

WWNR -
0
Texas fired football coach Tom Herman on Saturday, weeks after athletic director Chris Del Conte seemingly backed him.The university made the announcement days after...
Read more
News

Delaware man in plot to kidnap Michigan governor seeks release

WWNR -
0
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – A Delaware man charged with plotting to kidnap the governor of Michigan is asking to be released from prison...
Read more
News

Fourth time the charm: Iowa Rep.-elect Mariannette Miller-Meeks to be sworn in Sunday

WWNR -
0
Mariannette Miller-Meeks, an Iowa Republican who ran for Congress four times, is expected to be sworn in Sunday -- even as a challenge to her...
Read more
News

Trump the clear Republican ‘front-runner’ in next White House race

WWNR -
0
There's more than three years to go until the next Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire presidential primary, but what some considered the first...
Read more
News

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says he has no regrets about ranking Ohio State No. 11

WWNR -
0
After Ohio State walloped Clemson 49-28 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Friday, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap