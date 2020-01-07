34.3 F
Beckley
Tuesday, January 7, 2020 5:53pm

Soleimani supporter arrested in Kosovo, allegedly incited terror acts

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



A woman who criticized the United States on social media for the killing of a top Iranian general was arrested Tuesday in Kosovo.

Ikballe Berisha Huduti will remain in detention for 48 hours pending a court decision for incitement to commit a terrorist offense, Reuters reported.

Prosecutors said Huduti, the founder of a now-defunct pro-Islamic group, posted comments on Facebook that were critical of the Jan. 3 killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force, in a drone strike in Iraq last week.

MEGHAN MCCAIN CONFRONTS WARREN ON SOLEIMANI: WHY IS IT SO HARD TO CALL HIM A TERRORIST?

“By killing the master of the house you have killed all members of the family, then revenge is obligatory but it has no border,” Huduti wrote. In one post, Huduti described Solemani as a “great man,” Radio Free Europe reported.

She said she deleted the posts and that her words were taken out of context. Huduti said she previously praised American democracy and U.S. support for Kosovo in 1999, during the conflict between ethnic Serbs and Albanians in the former Yugoslavia.

U.S. officials said Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American troops and was planning attacks just before his death. Many leaders in Kosovo have expressed support for the U.S. airstrike.

“I strongly support #US reaction against Iran’s activities in the Middle East that have caused terror, instability and global concern,” Kosovo’s president, Hashim Thaci, tweeted last week. “We stand together in protecting our values and our way of life and in search of peace and security.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Kosovo remains unwavering in support of the US in the right to self-defense. The latest self-defense actions against General Soleiman are defense, not only for the United States but for freedom and democracy everywhere,” Kosovo’s outgoing prime minister, Ramush Haradinaj, posted to Facebook.





Source link

Recent Articles

Soleimani supporter arrested in Kosovo, allegedly incited terror acts

News WWNR -
0
A woman who criticized the United States on social media for the killing of a top Iranian general was arrested Tuesday in Kosovo.Ikballe Berisha...
Read more

McConnell: Republicans can launch Trump impeachment trial without decision on witnesses

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks at the unveiling of the congressional portrait of Former House Speaker John Boehner at...
Read more

Pentagon says will not break law of war, despite Trump threat

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper strongly suggested on Monday that the U.S. military would not violate the laws of armed...
Read more

Extremely rare Chinese ‘Dragon Dollar’ could be worth $500G at auction

News WWNR -
0
An extremely rare Chinese ‘Dragon Dollar’ is expected to sell for up to $500,000 when it is auctioned later this month.The 1911 Chinese...
Read more

Report — Red Sox used replay room to steal signs in 2018 season

News WWNR -
0
The Boston Red Sox used their video replay room to steal signs from opposing pitchers and catchers during their 2018 World Series championship...
Read more

Related Stories

News

McConnell: Republicans can launch Trump impeachment trial without decision on witnesses

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks at the unveiling of the congressional portrait of Former House Speaker John Boehner at...
Read more
News

Pentagon says will not break law of war, despite Trump threat

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper strongly suggested on Monday that the U.S. military would not violate the laws of armed...
Read more
News

Extremely rare Chinese ‘Dragon Dollar’ could be worth $500G at auction

WWNR -
0
An extremely rare Chinese ‘Dragon Dollar’ is expected to sell for up to $500,000 when it is auctioned later this month.The 1911 Chinese...
Read more
News

Report — Red Sox used replay room to steal signs in 2018 season

WWNR -
0
The Boston Red Sox used their video replay room to steal signs from opposing pitchers and catchers during their 2018 World Series championship...
Read more
News

Tim Allen doesn’t mind being the butt of the only Golden Globes joke Ricky Gervais regrets

WWNR -
0
On Sunday, comedian Ricky Gervais hosted the Golden Globes for a fifth time, offering some of his most brutal jokes to date.Despite ripping...
Read more
News

Daniel Davis: US should withdraw from Middle East while there’s still time to avoid another costly war

WWNR -
0
The U.S. should have left Iraq and Syria after the fall of the Islamic State's caliphate. However, especially after the strike on Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani,...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap