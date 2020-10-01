45.8 F
Beckley
Friday, October 2, 2020 1:15am

Some Democrat Senate candidates buck liberal base on packing the Supreme Court

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



As some Democrats cozy up to the idea of packing the Supreme Court should President Trump and Republicans place Judge Amy Coney Barrett on the bench before the election, others have expressed a wariness to the idea.

This is especially true for Democrats challenging Republican incumbents in Arizona, Georgia, Iowa and North Carolina.

“Mark opposes adding justices to the court,” a spokesman for Mark Kelly, the former astronaut challenging Republican Sen. Martha McSally in Arizona, told the Washington Examiner.

BIDEN AGAIN DEFLECTS ON COURT-PACKING QUESTIONS: ‘I’M NOT GOING TO PLAY TRUMP’S GAME’ 

Campaign aides to Jon Ossoff, the Democratic challenger to Republican Sen. David Perdue in Georgia; Democrat Theresa Greenfield, who is challenging Republican Sen. Joni Ernst in Iowa; Democrat Sara Gideon, who is taking on Republican Sen. Susan Collins in Maine; and Democrat Cal Cunningham, who is up against Sen. Thom Tillis in North Carolina, all confirmed to the Washington Examiner that they oppose court-packing.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden sidestepped the question of whether he’d support packing the court during Tuesday’s presidential debate, saying, “Whatever position I take on that, that will become the issue.”

In a local news interview with Pittsburgh’s WTAE Wednesday, Biden was pressed on the issue of court-packing again. “They’re violating the Constitution now,” he responded. “I’m not going to play Trump’s game. Right now, my entire focus is seeing to it that the American people get a chance – the election has already started – to have their say on who the next Supreme Court justice is. And that’s what I’m focused on.”

HOW WOULD COURT PACKING WORK? 

A few other Democratic Senate candidates have remained reticent in their opinion of court-packing.

John Hickenlooper, challenging Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado, has repeatedly declined to weigh in on the issue.

“I’m not going to answer your question, just because I can’t believe they’re going to go through with this,” he told the Denver Post of pushing through Trump’s nominee before the election.

Steve Bullock, challenging Republican Sen. Steve Daines in Montana, was open to the idea of court-packing in his presidential bid last year, but reversed course recently through a spokesperson.

Bullock “doesn’t believe that in this hyper-political time that it’s a conversation to be having or that this is a solution to the challenges we face now,” spokeswoman Olivia Bercow said in a statement to Politico.

Some believe the Democrats’ promise to pack the court is an empty threat. Dr. Grant Reeher, a political science professor at Syracuse, told Fox News that adding seats to the court would be a “heavy lift politically. I have a hard time seeing that actually happening.”

“I think the tone of things would shift quickly if Biden were elected,” Reeher continued, saying there would be “more pushback” if Biden and Democrats actually pushed it forward.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said that the number of seats on the court could change, as it’s not specified in the Constitution, but it’s “almost an extra-constitutional provision, part of the political tradition.”

The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the subsequent promise from Republicans to push through a nominee before the election has led to bitter partisan strife, prompting Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to parrot the line “all options are on the table.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Ingraham warns GOP to prepare for anti-Trump campaign of ‘demoralization and defamation’

News WWNR -
0
Laura Ingraham warned viewers Thursday to brace themselves for a "massive demoralization and defamation campaign" against President Trump orchestrated by Democrats and the mainstream...
Read more

President Trump awaiting results of COVID test after top aide is infected, he tells Sean Hannity

News WWNR -
0
President Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump are currently awaiting coronavirus test results.His...
Read more

Ohio mail-in voting: What to know

News WWNR -
0
With coronavirus turning life upside down in much of the U.S., states-- and the ailing U.S. Postal Service-- are bracing for a record number...
Read more

‘Borat’ sequel trailer reveals Sacha Baron Cohen crashed CPAC, disrupted Pence speech dressed as Trump

News WWNR -
0
A new trailer for the "Borat" sequel reveals that Sacha Baron Cohen crashed this year's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) disguised as a...
Read more

Some Democrat Senate candidates buck liberal base on packing the Supreme Court

News WWNR -
0
As some Democrats cozy up to the idea of packing the Supreme Court should President Trump and Republicans place Judge Amy Coney Barrett...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Ingraham warns GOP to prepare for anti-Trump campaign of ‘demoralization and defamation’

WWNR -
0
Laura Ingraham warned viewers Thursday to brace themselves for a "massive demoralization and defamation campaign" against President Trump orchestrated by Democrats and the mainstream...
Read more
News

President Trump awaiting results of COVID test after top aide is infected, he tells Sean Hannity

WWNR -
0
President Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump are currently awaiting coronavirus test results.His...
Read more
News

Ohio mail-in voting: What to know

WWNR -
0
With coronavirus turning life upside down in much of the U.S., states-- and the ailing U.S. Postal Service-- are bracing for a record number...
Read more
News

‘Borat’ sequel trailer reveals Sacha Baron Cohen crashed CPAC, disrupted Pence speech dressed as Trump

WWNR -
0
A new trailer for the "Borat" sequel reveals that Sacha Baron Cohen crashed this year's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) disguised as a...
Read more
News

Messi vs. Ronaldo in Group G, Man United face grueling group

WWNR -
0
The Champions League is back, and back with a bang, after the draw for the 2020-21 group stage concluded on Thursday in Geneva,...
Read more
News

Pelosi warns Trump ‘ain’t no light at the end of the tunnel’ should election be decided in House

WWNR -
0
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spelled out a dire prediction for President Trump should the election come down to the House to be decided.“We have...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap