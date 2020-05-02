71.6 F
Beckley
Saturday, May 2, 2020 6:59pm

Source — Bengals not picking up fifth-year option on WR John Ross

By WWNR
NewsSports


CINCINNATI — The Bengals have informed wide receiver John Ross that they will not be picking up the fifth year of his rookie contract, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Ross, who was selected ninth overall in the 2017 draft, has struggled to stay on the field during his first three NFL seasons. The former Washington product has played a total of 24 games.

The 24-year-old Ross is set to earn $2.8 million in base salary in 2020.

Under the rules of the current collective bargaining agreement, the value of Ross’ fifth-year option would be equivalent to the transition tag for a wide receiver since he was a top-10 pick. In 2020, the transition tag for a receiver was worth $15.7 million.

In 2019, Ross was on the verge of a promising season. He opened the year with a career-high 158 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a loss at Seattle. A week later, he had four catches for 112 yards and a score in a blowout loss to the San Francisco.

He injured his sternoclavicular joint in a Week 4 loss to Pittsburgh, however, and was placed on injured reserve. He finished last season as a reserve, catching 28 passes for 506 yards and three touchdowns.

Ross has 49 career catches for 716 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Ross joins A.J. Green as Bengals receivers who are not under contract beyond the 2020 season. Green was given a one-year franchise tag after his previous contract lapsed following the 2019 season.

Cincinnati drafted former Clemson wideout Tee Higgins in the second round of this year’s draft.



Source link

Recent Articles

Source — Bengals not picking up fifth-year option on WR John Ross

News WWNR -
0
CINCINNATI -- The Bengals have informed wide receiver John Ross that they will not be picking up the fifth year of his rookie...
Read more

Dan Gainor: Even anti-Trump NY Times wants Biden sexual assault allegation investigated – Bad news for Dems

News WWNR -
0
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s disastrous interview Friday on “Morning Joe” on MSNBC has caused more problems for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee...
Read more

GOP rep unveils bill to probe WHO’s coronavirus response, past actions

News WWNR -
0
A Republican congressman on Friday introduced a bill to investigate the World Health Organization (WHO) for not only its response to the coronavirus but other...
Read more

Leaked ‘Five Eyes’ dossier on alleged Chinese coronavirus coverup consistent with US findings, officials say

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.A research dossier compiled by the so-called “Five...
Read more

Judith Miller: Chernobyl — Here’s what I saw, heard and felt when I visited the site last year

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Last week in the midst of the coronavirus...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Dan Gainor: Even anti-Trump NY Times wants Biden sexual assault allegation investigated – Bad news for Dems

WWNR -
0
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s disastrous interview Friday on “Morning Joe” on MSNBC has caused more problems for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee...
Read more
News

GOP rep unveils bill to probe WHO’s coronavirus response, past actions

WWNR -
0
A Republican congressman on Friday introduced a bill to investigate the World Health Organization (WHO) for not only its response to the coronavirus but other...
Read more
News

Leaked ‘Five Eyes’ dossier on alleged Chinese coronavirus coverup consistent with US findings, officials say

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.A research dossier compiled by the so-called “Five...
Read more
News

Judith Miller: Chernobyl — Here’s what I saw, heard and felt when I visited the site last year

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Last week in the midst of the coronavirus...
Read more
News

MI House Speaker and protester: We’re ‘frustrated’ by COVID-19 lockdown, people are suffering

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Michigan Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield said Saturday that people...
Read more
News

Daughter of former Kazakh leader leaves key Senate post

WWNR -
0
ALMATY (Reuters) - The daughter of Kazakhstan’s powerful former president has left her position as speaker of the Senate, a role that led...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap