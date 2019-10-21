Source — Raiders trade CB Gareon Conley to Texans

The Oakland Raiders are trading cornerback Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans for a third-round pick, a source confirmed to ESPN.

News of the trade was first reported by The Athletic.

Conley, who was Oakland’s first-round pick (24th overall) in 2017, has one interception this season in six starts.

The trade comes a day after the Raiders’ secondary was torched by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 429 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-24 victory over Oakland.

The Texans’ secondary, meanwhile, also struggled as Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw for 326 yards and four touchdowns in a 30-23 victory over Houston.

The Texans are in need of secondary help. cornerback Phillip Gaines was carted off the field in Sunday’s loss to the Colts, while Bradley Roby (hamstring) missed the game.

The Texans have been aggressive on the trade market this season. Before the season, Houston acquired left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills from the

Miami Dolphins for two first-round picks, traded linebacker Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks for a third-round pick and two players and acquired running backs Duke Johnson and Carlos Hyde in separate trades with the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.

Conley has four interceptions, 18 passes defensed and 67 tackles in 23 career games.

In Week 1 against the Broncos, Conley suffered a neck injury and was strapped to a gurney and taken off the field on a cart when he tried to take down Denver running back Royce Freeman on Monday Night Football. Conley, though, played for Oakland the following week.

The 24-year-old starred at Ohio State. Two days before the NFL draft, he was accused of sexual assault, but he did not face discipline from the NFL because it happened before he was officially in the league.