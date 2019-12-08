45.6 F
Beckley
Sunday, December 8, 2019 2:35pm

Source — Reseeding playoff teams has ‘never been a consideration’ for NFL

By WWNR
NewsSports


With the NFC East winner poised to have a .500-or-worse record and with NFC wild-card teams expected to have double-digit victories, there have been increasing public calls for the playoffs to be reseeded.

But those calls are mostly from fans and the media; they have not happened within the NFL.

A source with knowledge of the NFL’s thinking said the idea of reseeding teams has come up but “has gotten zero steam. It’s never been a consideration.”

So one of the NFC East teams, likely the Dallas Cowboys (6-7) or the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7), will wind up hosting a playoff game at a time when its record is worse than that of the wild-card teams that open the postseason on the road.

As odd as the records might appear this season, the NFL doesn’t believe there’s reason to change its seeding format for future postseasons, either.

The Cowboys have lost three straight games and four of their past five but still lead the division thanks to their 37-10 home rout of the Eagles in October. Dallas visits Philadelphia in Week 16.

“It’s a blessing, fortunate enough, I don’t know how it is, we’re still in the lead for our division,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said Friday. “You have to be thankful for that. But we can’t hang our hat on that. We have got to figure out our issues right now, fix them and get better.”

The Eagles also have lost three straight and will aim to rebound Monday night with a victory over returning Eli Manning and the last-place New York Giants (2-10).

Coach Doug Pederson called his team a “long shot” to make the playoffs this past week, but Philadelphia’s remaining games after Monday night are against Washington (3-9), Dallas and then the Giants again.



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump impeachment gains momentum as vote on charges possible this week

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the House of Representatives are drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump and the Judiciary Committee may...
Read more

Esper: Delay of Ukraine aid did not have ‘any impact on U.S. national security’

News WWNR -
0
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper was reluctant to discuss details behind the withholding and release of military aid to Ukraine, but he did reject...
Read more

Source — Reseeding playoff teams has ‘never been a consideration’ for NFL

News WWNR -
0
With the NFC East winner poised to have a .500-or-worse record and with NFC wild-card teams expected to have double-digit victories, there have...
Read more

Arkansas police officer ‘executed’ in fatal shooting outside department, chief says

News WWNR -
0
A police officer in Arkansas was shot and killed behind a police department late Saturday night before the suspected shooter was gunned down...
Read more

‘SNL’ takes on Trump vs. ‘two-faced’ NATO allies in star-packed cold open

News WWNR -
0
French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were bullies who wouldn’t let President Trump sit...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump impeachment gains momentum as vote on charges possible this week

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the House of Representatives are drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump and the Judiciary Committee may...
Read more
News

Esper: Delay of Ukraine aid did not have ‘any impact on U.S. national security’

WWNR -
0
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper was reluctant to discuss details behind the withholding and release of military aid to Ukraine, but he did reject...
Read more
News

Arkansas police officer ‘executed’ in fatal shooting outside department, chief says

WWNR -
0
A police officer in Arkansas was shot and killed behind a police department late Saturday night before the suspected shooter was gunned down...
Read more
News

‘SNL’ takes on Trump vs. ‘two-faced’ NATO allies in star-packed cold open

WWNR -
0
French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were bullies who wouldn’t let President Trump sit...
Read more
News

Market fire in New Delhi, India, kills at least 43, sparks chaos outside hospital

WWNR -
0
NEW DELHI — Indian authorities investigated the cause of a devastating fire Sunday that killed at least 43 people in a crowded grains...
Read more
News

Ann Coulter counts Mitt Romney among ‘feckless old ladies’ in GOP who may vote to convict Trump

WWNR -
0
Conservative writer Ann Coulter took a shot Saturday night at three Senate Republicans who reportedly were the only remaining members of the GOP...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap