Source — Seattle Seahawks waive linebacker Shaquem Griffin

The Seattle Seahawks have waived linebacker Shaquem Griffin, a source confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

Griffin had his left hand amputated at age 4 because of amniotic band syndrome, a congenital condition. He became the first player with one hand to be drafted in the NFL’s modern era when Seattle chose him in the fifth round in 2018, reuniting with his twin brother Shaquill, the Seahawks’ starting left cornerback.

The news of Griffin being waived was first reported by The Athletic.

Shaquem Griffin proved to be more than just a feel-good story on draft day as he made the Seahawks’ roster out of training camp in 2018 and 2019 and was among their leading special-teams contributors in both seasons. Griffin also showed flashes late last season when the Seahawks started using him as an edge rusher in sub packages, allowing him to reprise a role he excelled at during his college career at Central Florida.

One of Griffin’s best plays in that role was a pressure of Jared Goff that led to a Quandre Diggs pick-six in a December loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He also had a sack in Seattle’s loss to the Green Bay Packers in last season’s divisional round. Griffin was credited with 16 tackles and three QB hits in 32 regular-season games over the last two years, which included a start in his NFL debut.

Griffin’s spot on the Seahawks’ roster in 2020 was uncertain given their strong depth at linebacker behind starters Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright and Bruce Irvin. That includes this year’s first-round pick, Jordyn Brooks, who is projected to play behind Wright on the weak side. Seattle also has Cody Barton and Ben Burr-Kirven, third- and fifth-round picks last year, respectively.

Griffin is a candidate for Seattle’s practice squad.

Shaquill Griffin, who made the Pro Bowl as an alternate last year, is entering the final season of his rookie contract.