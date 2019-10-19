57 F
Source — Titans activating first-round pick Jeffery Simmons

By WWNR
11:54 AM ET

  • Turron DavenportESPN

    • Covered Eagles for USA Today
    • Covered the Ravens for Baltimore Times
    • Played college football at Cheyney University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Titans are activating rookie defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, a source confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

The 2019 first-round pick, who is returning from a torn ACL, took the practice field for the first time Wednesday. The Titans play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

NFL Network first reported that Simmons would be activated.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that the Titans wanted to see how Simmons’ knee responded after going through practices before making an official announcement.

“As the week went on, my technique got better,” Simmons said after practice Friday. “I feel great. The good thing about it is I didn’t have much swelling. I knew I had an injury, but I didn’t go out there all timid. I went out there full force, and it felt great.”

Simmons tore his ACL in early February and was placed on the non-football injury list before training camp. The injury caused Simmons, once a top-five draft prospect, to fall to the Titans at No. 19.

The Titans are releasing defensive tackle Matt Dickerson to make room for Simmons on the 53-man roster, a source told ESPN. Tennessee also released defensive lineman Brent Urban and promoted outside linebacker Derrick Roberson from the practice squad.



