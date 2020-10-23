Sources — Boston Red Sox interview Luis Urueta for managerial vacancy

ARLINGTON, Texas — For the second time in 10 months, the Boston Red Sox interviewed Luis Urueta for the vacant manager position, sources told ESPNdeportes.com on Friday.

Urueta, who is from Colombia, interviewed with Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom last week.

The Red Sox also have interviewed Chicago Cubs third-base coach Will Venable and Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly, according to The Boston Globe.

Alex Cora, who parted ways with Boston and was suspended for one season by Major League Baseball for his role in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, is reportedly a candidate, but he can’t interview anywhere until after the World Series.

Boston, which ended the 60-game shortened season with a 24-36 record, last in the AL East, decided not to retain manager Ron Roenicke, who replaced Cora in January after serving on his coaching staff.

Before naming Roenicke, the Red Sox interviewed Urueta during the search process.

Urueta, 39, has been a coach with the Arizona Diamondbacks since 2018. He also is the manager of Gigantes del Cibao in the Dominican Republic winter league and was the manager of Colombia in its debut in the World Baseball Classic in 2017.

Cora led the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series title. A possible return to Boston has been predicted for months, but the Red Sox aren’t the only franchise looking for a manager. Detroit general manager Al Avila has said he has Cora and former Astros manager AJ Hinch, also suspended until after the World Series, “on my list” for the Tigers‘ managerial vacancy.