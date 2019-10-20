56.2 F
Beckley
Sunday, October 20, 2019 1:13pm

Sources — Broncos getting trade calls on Emmanuel Sanders

By WWNR
NewsSports


As losses pile up in Denver, the Broncos are likely to be open to listening to offers for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, sources told ESPN.

There are enough teams expected to be in the wide receiver market in the days leading up to the Oct. 29 trade deadline — including the Panthers, Patriots, Eagles, 49ers and others — and Sanders could be on the block.

Denver traded fellow veteran receiver Demaryius Thomas to the Texans last year for a 2019 fourth-round pick, and sources told ESPN that the Broncos are expected to be seeking a higher form of compensation for Sanders, who is in the last year of his contract.

Sanders likely would welcome a change of scenery, the Broncos would welcome a second-day draft pick for him, and the possibility of it happening by Oct. 29 is real, according to sources.

Sanders, 32, has 30 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this season, his sixth with the Broncos (2-5). The two-time Pro Bowler suffered a torn left Achilles in practice last December and also had surgery on his right ankle in January, but he made a remarkable recovery and was a full participant in training camp workouts by the middle of August.



Source link

Recent Articles

Sources — Broncos getting trade calls on Emmanuel Sanders

News WWNR -
0
As losses pile up in Denver, the Broncos are likely to be open to listening to offers for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, sources...
Read more

Buttigieg fires back after AOC’s fundraising dig, blasts far-left ‘purity tests’

News WWNR -
0
South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg responded Sunday after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., took issue with the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful's approach to fundraising.The...
Read more

Springboks rock Japan out of their Rugby World Cup dream

News WWNR -
0
TOKYO -- The Japan fans woke from their rugby dream to the sound of South African cheers reverberating around Tokyo.But as the Springboks'...
Read more

Chile riots leave 3 dead in supermarket fire as curfew declared, president reverses subway fare hikes

News WWNR -
0
Three people were killed after a supermarket in Chile's capital was looted and burned Saturday amid riots that stretched for a second day,...
Read more

Five moments that defined Wales’ narrow win over France at Rugby World Cup

News WWNR -
0
OITA -- Wales are through to the Rugby World Cup semifinals for the third time in their history after a thrilling victory over...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Buttigieg fires back after AOC’s fundraising dig, blasts far-left ‘purity tests’

WWNR -
0
South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg responded Sunday after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., took issue with the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful's approach to fundraising.The...
Read more
News

Springboks rock Japan out of their Rugby World Cup dream

WWNR -
0
TOKYO -- The Japan fans woke from their rugby dream to the sound of South African cheers reverberating around Tokyo.But as the Springboks'...
Read more
News

Chile riots leave 3 dead in supermarket fire as curfew declared, president reverses subway fare hikes

WWNR -
0
Three people were killed after a supermarket in Chile's capital was looted and burned Saturday amid riots that stretched for a second day,...
Read more
News

Five moments that defined Wales’ narrow win over France at Rugby World Cup

WWNR -
0
OITA -- Wales are through to the Rugby World Cup semifinals for the third time in their history after a thrilling victory over...
Read more
News

Jim Breslo: To help homeless, California turns to dumb idea loved by the left – And guaranteed to fail

WWNR -
0
What's really behind California’s homeless crisis?It was former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel who famously said, “You never want to let a serious crisis...
Read more
News

Wales vs France – Report – Rugby World Cup 2019 – 20 Oct, 2019

WWNR -
0
Wales advanced to their third World Cup semifinal when Ross Moriarty's dramatic late try gave then a 20-19 victory over a battling France...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap