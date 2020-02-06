51.9 F
Sources — Dion Waiters to Grizzlies in six-player trade with Heat

By WWNR
The Miami Heat have agreed to trade Dion Waiters, Justise Winslow and James Johnson to the Memphis Grizzlies for Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday.

Along with the trade, Iguodala has agreed to a two-year, $30 million extension with Miami, sources said. The extension includes a team option.

Miami, Memphis and Oklahoma City have been working on a three-team trade that would land the Heat both Iguodala and Danilo Gallinari, but the Heat and Thunder have not been able to reach an agreement, league sources told Wojnarowski.

If Miami and Oklahoma City could reach a deal on Gallinari, there is still time to make this a three-team trade. However, those talks are fully stalled, league sources told Wojnarowski.

In an interview with The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears on Wednesday night, Iguodala said he will take a physical for the Heat on Friday and will need “a couple of days” before he’s ready to play.

Iguodala, who did not play for the Grizzlies after joining them in an offseason trade, also said he is “really excited” to be joining the Heat and playing with Jimmy Butler.

Winslow has played in only 11 games for the Heat this season because of injuries and is averaging 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Waiters joins the Grizzlies after playing in only three games for the Heat following three suspensions this season, including one for taking cannabis-infused gummies on the team plane and needing emergency medical attention when that flight landed in Los Angeles.

Johnson was averaging 5.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 18 games this season.

Crowder was averaging 9.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Grizzlies, with Hill averaging 5.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.



