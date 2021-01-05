32.7 F
Beckley
Monday, January 4, 2021 8:17pm

Sources — Kevin Durant facing 7-day quarantine, set to miss 4 games

By WWNR
NewsSports


5:32 PM ET

  • Adrian Wojnarowski

    Close

    Senior NBA Insider
    • Host of The Woj Pod
    • Joined ESPN in 2017

  • Malika Andrews

    Close

    ESPN Staff Writer
    • Staff Writer
    • Joined ESPN in 2018
    • Appears regularly on ESPN Chicago 1000

After exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is facing a seven-day quarantine that will force him to miss the next four games, sources told ESPN.

After losing four of five games to drop to under .500, the Nets will be without Durant for a run of games beginning on Tuesday against Utah and continuing through Thursday (Philadelphia), Friday (Memphis) and Sunday (Oklahoma City).

As long as Durant continues to test negative for the coronavirus, the soonest he can return is Jan. 12 against the Denver Nuggets.

Durant, who had COVID-19 in May, has continued to register coronavirus antibodies and tested negative for the virus three times in recent days, sources said.

Family members and close contacts of NBA players are allowed to be regularly tested for the coronavirus, so once an individual tests positive, the player enters contact tracing/quarantine protocols.

The NBA’s COVID-19 protocols do not distinguish between players who have antibodies and those who do not.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, antibodies are “proteins that help fight off infections and can provide protection against getting that disease again.” Scientists are still unsure what degree of immunity antibodies provide against being infected again.

Durant, who missed the entirety of the 2019-20 season rehabbing an Achilles injury, has had a torrid offensive start to the season, averaging 28.2 points, 7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.



Source link

Recent Articles

NHL training camps open with sense of urgency

News WWNR -
0
Peter Laviolette pulled the mask away from his face to bark out instructions while pointing every which way with his stick, then put...
Read more

Sources — Kevin Durant facing 7-day quarantine, set to miss 4 games

News WWNR -
0
5:32 PM ETAdrian WojnarowskiCloseSenior NBA InsiderHost of The Woj Pod Joined ESPN in 2017Malika AndrewsCloseESPN Staff WriterStaff Writer Joined ESPN in 2018 Appears regularly on ESPN...
Read more

Kemp: Georgia Senate runoff results are going to ‘set the course for the future of our country’

News WWNR -
0
Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp laid out the consequences of Tuesday's Peach State Senate runoffs in stark terms Monday, saying the results would "set the...
Read more

GOP group targets 21 vulnerable House Dems who helped Pelosi win speakership

News WWNR -
0
The day after the 117th Congress was sworn in and Democrat Nancy Pelosi narrowly re-elected as House Speaker, a leading super PAC that...
Read more

Newt Gingrich: Improved Republican showing with minorities could tip scales in Georgia Senate runofffs

News WWNR -
0
Minority voters will be consequential to the Georgia runoff elections, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said on Monday.On "Fox & Friends," Gingrich noted President...
Read more

Related Stories

News

NHL training camps open with sense of urgency

WWNR -
0
Peter Laviolette pulled the mask away from his face to bark out instructions while pointing every which way with his stick, then put...
Read more
News

Kemp: Georgia Senate runoff results are going to ‘set the course for the future of our country’

WWNR -
0
Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp laid out the consequences of Tuesday's Peach State Senate runoffs in stark terms Monday, saying the results would "set the...
Read more
News

GOP group targets 21 vulnerable House Dems who helped Pelosi win speakership

WWNR -
0
The day after the 117th Congress was sworn in and Democrat Nancy Pelosi narrowly re-elected as House Speaker, a leading super PAC that...
Read more
News

Newt Gingrich: Improved Republican showing with minorities could tip scales in Georgia Senate runofffs

WWNR -
0
Minority voters will be consequential to the Georgia runoff elections, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said on Monday.On "Fox & Friends," Gingrich noted President...
Read more
News

Former San Diego mayor signs petition to recall Gov. Newsom: ‘We need a change now’

WWNR -
0
Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who has said he is seriously considering challenging California Gov. Gavin Newsom in next year’s election, told "Fox...
Read more
News

Battle lines drawn in GOP over planned Electoral College challenges, certification set for Wednesday

WWNR -
0
Republicans in Congress are staking out their positions ahead of Wednesday's joint session to certify the Electoral College results. Some members are throwing their...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap