Sources — Multiple SEC schools to lose conference revenue for not following COVID-19 protocols

Multiple SEC schools will have revenue from the conference deducted as a result of not following proper COVID-19 protocols, sources told ESPN.

According to a memo sent by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey last week, schools will have their conference revenue distribution cut by $100,000 for each week that they do not follow protocols.

The memo, which was obtained by ESPN, also said that suspensions will be considered for failure to comply.

Underlined and bolded for emphasis, Sankey wrote, “Do not relax — and do not let those around you relax — because of a few weeks of success.”

But this week has been anything but successful for the conference, as two games — Vanderbilt vs. Missouri and LSU vs. Florida — were postponed as a result of coronavirus outbreaks.

Also, Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne announced Wednesday that they had tested positive for the virus.