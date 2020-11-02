Sources — San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle to miss multiple weeks

Injury woes continue to afflict the San Francisco 49ers as both quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle will miss multiple weeks, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter

Garoppolo is expected to be sidelined a minimum of six weeks and possibly longer if surgery is needed, a source said, as Garoppolo continues to deal with a high ankle sprain that has bothered him since Week 2.

Kittle is out eight weeks with a broken bone in his foot, a source said, which means his season could be over. Both players left Sunday’s 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter.



1 Related

Garoppolo seemed to tweak his ankle earlier in the game but played through it before he was removed with 14:02 left to play. He limped to the locker room after going 11-of-16 for 84 yards with no touchdowns and an interception for a passer rating of 55.2.

Nick Mullens came on in relief of Garoppolo and threw a touchdown pass to Ross Dwelley, who replaced Kittle.

Kittle’s foot injury came with 12:36 to play after he leaped to haul in a 25-yard pass from Mullens. Kittle made the play but came down awkwardly and hobbled to the sideline soon after.

San Francisco (4-4) plays the Green Bay Packers (5-2) on Thursday night.

Information from ESPN’s Nick Wagoner was used in this report.