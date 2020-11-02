43.5 F
Beckley
Monday, November 2, 2020 5:01pm

Sources — San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle to miss multiple weeks

By WWNR
NewsSports


Injury woes continue to afflict the San Francisco 49ers as both quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle will miss multiple weeks, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter

Garoppolo is expected to be sidelined a minimum of six weeks and possibly longer if surgery is needed, a source said, as Garoppolo continues to deal with a high ankle sprain that has bothered him since Week 2.

Kittle is out eight weeks with a broken bone in his foot, a source said, which means his season could be over. Both players left Sunday’s 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter.

Garoppolo seemed to tweak his ankle earlier in the game but played through it before he was removed with 14:02 left to play. He limped to the locker room after going 11-of-16 for 84 yards with no touchdowns and an interception for a passer rating of 55.2.

Nick Mullens came on in relief of Garoppolo and threw a touchdown pass to Ross Dwelley, who replaced Kittle.

Kittle’s foot injury came with 12:36 to play after he leaped to haul in a 25-yard pass from Mullens. Kittle made the play but came down awkwardly and hobbled to the sideline soon after.

San Francisco (4-4) plays the Green Bay Packers (5-2) on Thursday night.

Information from ESPN’s Nick Wagoner was used in this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Sources — San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle to miss multiple weeks

News WWNR -
0
Injury woes continue to afflict the San Francisco 49ers as both quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle will miss multiple weeks,...
Read more

DOJ to send election monitors to 44 jurisdictions in 18 states

News WWNR -
0
The Justice Department announced Monday that they will be sending officials to monitor polling sites in 44 jurisdictions across 18 states on Election Day...
Read more

Newt Gingrich: Undecided voters, a Trump vote is imperative for our country’s future

News WWNR -
0
For those who are still trying to decide whether to vote for President Donald Trump or Vice President Joe Biden (or whether to...
Read more

Sugar Follows Crude Oil Lower – Scale-Down Buying For 2021 (NYSEARCA:SGG)

Money WWNR -
0
Sugar is a highly volatile soft commodity that trades in the futures market on the Intercontinental Exchange. After trading to the highest price...
Read more

Pompeo speaks to press at State Department

News WWNR -
0
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a press conference Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ FOX News...
Read more

Related Stories

News

DOJ to send election monitors to 44 jurisdictions in 18 states

WWNR -
0
The Justice Department announced Monday that they will be sending officials to monitor polling sites in 44 jurisdictions across 18 states on Election Day...
Read more
News

Newt Gingrich: Undecided voters, a Trump vote is imperative for our country’s future

WWNR -
0
For those who are still trying to decide whether to vote for President Donald Trump or Vice President Joe Biden (or whether to...
Read more
Money

Sugar Follows Crude Oil Lower – Scale-Down Buying For 2021 (NYSEARCA:SGG)

WWNR -
0
Sugar is a highly volatile soft commodity that trades in the futures market on the Intercontinental Exchange. After trading to the highest price...
Read more
video
News

Pompeo speaks to press at State Department

WWNR -
0
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a press conference Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ FOX News...
Read more
News

Lady Gaga’s pro-Biden video hit for mocking rural Americans

WWNR -
0
Lady Gaga is being criticized for sharing a pro-Biden video in which she posed near a pickup truck wearing camouflage while chugging a beer...
Read more
News

Federal court to hear Republican bid to toss 127,000 ballots in Texas

WWNR -
0
A federal judge in Houston is holding an emergency hearing Monday morning over a Republican-led effort to toss out nearly 127,000 ballots in...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap