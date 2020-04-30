48.2 F
Beckley
Thursday, April 30, 2020 8:13pm

Sources — Talks underway for possible Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua unification fight

By WWNR
NewsSports


5:25 PM ET

  • Steve KimESPN

Negotiations are underway for a potential blockbuster heavyweight title unification fight between champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia or elsewhere on the Arabian Peninsula, sources told ESPN’s Mark Kriegel.

Fury’s adviser, MTK, which is based in Dubai, is negotiating for Fury on behalf of his co-promoters, Top Rank and Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions. MTK is waiting for an offer from promoters in Saudi Arabia, sources told Kriegel for ESPN’s State of Boxing (8:30 p.m. ET Friday, ESPN+).

Sources told Kriegel that MTK is handling negotiations because of a rift between Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing.

Sources said the offer to Fury would have to be large enough to pay Deontay Wilder, who is coming off surgery, to waive his contractual right to an immediate rematch. Fury knocked out Wilder in the seventh round in February and the third fight is tentatively planned for late this year.

Sources told Kriegel that Wilder’s team is aware of negotiations concerning a potential Fury-Joshua fight. However, Shelly Finkel, Wilder’s long-time adviser, told ESPN that wasn’t the case.

“As far as we’re concerned, the next fight [for Wilder] is the third fight [with Fury],” Finkel told ESPN.

Because Fury and Joshua reside in the UK, there has long been hope that the British stars would fight at home in a stadium, but that doesn’t appear to be where these negotiations are headed. “We’re talking to MTK about where that fight would take place,” Hearn told ESPN. “At the moment, the main focus for everybody [is] the contractual situations.”

Hearn was referring to Joshua’s scheduled fight against mandatory opponent Kubrat Pulev, as well as Fury’s contract to fight Wilder. The Joshua-Pulev fight that was scheduled for June 20 was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The conversations between myself and MTK are that we’ve had an approach,” Hearn said. “We’ve had a number of approaches from territories to stage that fight. So the only discussions at the moment are where this fight takes place — and we don’t even know when this fight could take place. … We’re certainly open to have discussions about the possibility of this happening this year or in the next fight.

“There’s more chance at the moment that the bigger money could come next year because we don’t even know if we can do live crowds in November, December.”

For now, Top Rank’s Bob Arum is content to wait on the financials.

“Let’s see what type of offers we get from the Middle East,” Arum said, “because there is a real frenzy with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, with the Emirates, to do events, to open up these countries in the winter and into next year. It would be foolish for us to not consider those types of offers.”

As for Fury, when contacted by ESPN, he said, “I’ll fight in Timbuktu if the money’s right. I have a bag, and I will travel.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Mississippi governor on moving forward with reopening: “We feel confident”

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Mississippi is one of a handful of states...
Read more

Sources — Talks underway for possible Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua unification fight

News WWNR -
0
5:25 PM ETSteve KimESPN Negotiations are underway for a potential blockbuster heavyweight title unification fight between champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in...
Read more

White House officials say steps were taken to exclude Planned Parenthood from coronavirus PPP funds

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.White House officials told Fox News on Thursday...
Read more

Rep. Waltz: Americans need ‘real wake-up call’ about China’s goal of economic dominance

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Americans need a "real wake-up call" when it...
Read more

Biden and Sanders strike deal for convention compromise over delegates

News WWNR -
0
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders’ political teams on Thursday announced a deal that would allow Sanders to keep hundreds of convention delegates he would have...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Mississippi governor on moving forward with reopening: “We feel confident”

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Mississippi is one of a handful of states...
Read more
News

White House officials say steps were taken to exclude Planned Parenthood from coronavirus PPP funds

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.White House officials told Fox News on Thursday...
Read more
News

Rep. Waltz: Americans need ‘real wake-up call’ about China’s goal of economic dominance

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Americans need a "real wake-up call" when it...
Read more
News

Biden and Sanders strike deal for convention compromise over delegates

WWNR -
0
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders’ political teams on Thursday announced a deal that would allow Sanders to keep hundreds of convention delegates he would have...
Read more
News

Sarah Silverman calls out Kirsten Gillibrand for defending Joe Biden after condemning Al Franken

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.Sarah Silverman is taking Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand,...
Read more
News

China says it has no interest in meddling in U.S. election

WWNR -
0
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has no interest in interfering in the U.S. presidential election, it said on Thursday, after U.S. President Donald Trump...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap