53.2 F
Beckley
Monday, June 15, 2020 11:55pm

South Carolina church reports no new coronavirus cases after May exposure: ‘Glory to God’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



A South Carolina church has reported no new cases after its congregation was exposed to the coronavirus last month.

The pastor of First Baptist Church, located in the small Orangeburg County town of North, said no members of the congregation have tested positive for the virus following two weeks of quarantine.

“I’ve been hoping and praying that after two weeks we would be able to make this announcement,” Pastor Sean McElrath said in a video shared on the church’s Facebook page. “There’s not one single member who has the coronavirus, and we give glory to God today.”

McElrath added that no date has been set for when First Baptist will resume in-person services.

ARGENTINA PASTOR OPENS ‘WORSHIP BAR’ TO PROTEST CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

Roughly three weeks after the church reopened for regular Sunday services, the church learned one of its congregation’s members who attended a service on May 24 had tested positive for the virus, exposing roughly 40 other members.

Two days later, the church said it would close its doors again and encouraged anyone who attended the service to self-quarantine.

DOJ PRESSES STATES TO APPLY SAME PROTECTIONS TO LOCKDOWN DEMONSTRATORS, CHURCHES AS THEY DO TO FLOYD PROTESTS

Church services reopening to the public has been an area of contention across the country as states have began phased reopenings of their economies. Health experts have warned that any large gatherings could raise the risk of community spread of the virus, and they’ve urged the continued practice of social distancing as well as other safety precautions, such as wearing masks.

South Carolina is one of the few states where churches were exempt from orders limiting gatherings of three or more people, following executive orders signed by Gov. Henry McMaster.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

There have been over 18,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 600 deaths in South Carolina, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University.

In Orangeburg County, there have been 359 reported cases and six deaths.



Source link

Recent Articles

South Carolina church reports no new coronavirus cases after May exposure: ‘Glory to God’

News WWNR -
0
A South Carolina church has reported no new cases after its congregation was exposed to the coronavirus last month.The pastor of First Baptist...
Read more

Beijing puts fresh curbs to stop spread of coronavirus out of Chinese capital

News WWNR -
0
BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing authorities imposed more restrictions to stop the spread of a fresh outbreak of coronavirus in the Chinese capital to...
Read more

Ex-NYPD detective calls on commissioner to resign after ‘crazy move’ to scrap plainclothes unit

News WWNR -
0
Former NYPD detective Harry Houck called on New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea to resign Monday, hours after Shea announced that he was...
Read more

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell – I ‘encourage’ a team to sign Colin Kaepernick

News WWNR -
0
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he supports and encourages teams to sign quarterback Colin Kaepernick.Kaepernick, 32, has not played since the 2016 season,...
Read more

Next LGBTQ rights legal battle looms after Supreme Court victory

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling protecting LGBT rights in the workplace sets the stage for another major legal fight over...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Beijing puts fresh curbs to stop spread of coronavirus out of Chinese capital

WWNR -
0
BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing authorities imposed more restrictions to stop the spread of a fresh outbreak of coronavirus in the Chinese capital to...
Read more
News

Ex-NYPD detective calls on commissioner to resign after ‘crazy move’ to scrap plainclothes unit

WWNR -
0
Former NYPD detective Harry Houck called on New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea to resign Monday, hours after Shea announced that he was...
Read more
News

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell – I ‘encourage’ a team to sign Colin Kaepernick

WWNR -
0
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he supports and encourages teams to sign quarterback Colin Kaepernick.Kaepernick, 32, has not played since the 2016 season,...
Read more
News

Next LGBTQ rights legal battle looms after Supreme Court victory

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling protecting LGBT rights in the workplace sets the stage for another major legal fight over...
Read more
News

Trump says U.S. pulling some soldiers out of Germany over NATO spending feud

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO - U.S. soldier are pictured during an exercise of the U.S. Army's Global Swift Response 17 Media Day near Hohenfels, Germany,...
Read more
News

Oscars ceremony delayed to April 2021 due to coronavirus

WWNR -
0
The Oscars are officially postponed.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network announced Monday that the 93rd Academy...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap