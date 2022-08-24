South Korean Company to Produce Green Hydrogen and Methanol from Forest, Plastic Waste

Charleston, W.Va. (August 24, 2022) – Leaders of a South Korean advanced technology company are in the Mountain State meeting with economic development officials, university researchers, and state and federal representatives to explore potential sites for a hydrogen gasification facility that would create green energy from forest, plant, and plastic waste products.

John Kyung, founder and CEO of Plagen Co., Ltd., in Seoul, met recently with Mitch Carmichael, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Commerce, staff from U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, and local economic development officials in Kanawha, Monongalia and Jefferson counties. As many as 200 new jobs would be created for engineers and waste haulers.