36.9 F
Beckley
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 7:39am

South Korean women’s golf tour resumes Thursday without fans

By WWNR
NewsSports



SEOUL, South Korea — The South Korean women’s golf tour is starting again, with the KLPGA Championship opening on Thursday and being played without fans on the course.

Women’s golf in South Korea joins Korea’s professional baseball and soccer leagues, which have already restarted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The priority is the safety of the players, tournament officials and golf fans, and [the event] will be broadcast,” organizers said in a statement.

The tournament at the Lakewood Country Club, located east of the capital of Seoul, was originally schedule for April 30 through May 3.

Organizers said social distancing will be practiced by players and tournament officials. Players will have hand sanitizer available. It was not clear if players will take coronavirus tests.

The 150-player field is topped by Park Sung-hyun, Kim Sei-young and defending champion Choi Hye-jin.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported that Ko Jin-young and Park Sung-hyun, who are No. 1 and No. 3 in the women’s world golf rankings, will play an exhibition skins match near Incheon International Airport on May 24, with the players donating their winnings to charities of their choice.



Source link

Recent Articles

South Korean women’s golf tour resumes Thursday without fans

News WWNR -
0
SEOUL, South Korea -- The South Korean women's golf tour is starting again, with the KLPGA Championship opening on Thursday and being played...
Read more

Republican leads in California vote to replace U.S. House member who quit after scandal

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans moved closer to recapturing a seat in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday as Mike Garcia, a former Navy fighter...
Read more

5/13 Morning Briefing

Dennis Prager Lola Rizer -
0
Please send your community announcements to radiocitywv@gmail.com Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia Updated: 5/13/2020 9 New Reported Cases       bringing our total to...
Read more

GOP poised to retake Katie Hill’s California seat, as Trump-backed candidate wins big in Wisconsin

News WWNR -
0
Candidates backed by President Trump were outperforming expectations in two closely watched congressional special elections on Tuesday night, as former Navy combat pilot Mike Garcia inched...
Read more

Pence keeping his distance from Trump for a few days: White House

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump turns to Vice President Mike Pence as they depart following a coronavirus response news conference in the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Republican leads in California vote to replace U.S. House member who quit after scandal

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans moved closer to recapturing a seat in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday as Mike Garcia, a former Navy fighter...
Read more
Dennis Prager

5/13 Morning Briefing

Lola Rizer -
0
Please send your community announcements to radiocitywv@gmail.com Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia Updated: 5/13/2020 9 New Reported Cases       bringing our total to...
Read more
News

GOP poised to retake Katie Hill’s California seat, as Trump-backed candidate wins big in Wisconsin

WWNR -
0
Candidates backed by President Trump were outperforming expectations in two closely watched congressional special elections on Tuesday night, as former Navy combat pilot Mike Garcia inched...
Read more
News

Pence keeping his distance from Trump for a few days: White House

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump turns to Vice President Mike Pence as they depart following a coronavirus response news conference in the...
Read more
News

Sean Hannity torches Pelosi and Democrats stimulus proposal: ‘She’s playing politics, exploiting a crisis’

WWNR -
0
Hannity: Nancy Pelosi has no shameInstead of seriously working to make our country a better place and help Americans recover from the coronavirus...
Read more
News

Reporter’s Notebook: Capitol Hill tries catching up to coronavirus war

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.I heard the dog before I saw it.As...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap