Southern Communications Presents The 2024 Women’s Expo.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – The biggest and the best vendor show in Southern West Virginia returned to Beckley over the weekend. The 26th Annual Southern Communications Womens Expo was held Friday and Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Over 150 vendors were there, offering products and services to women across the area. Businesses represented included healthcare, arts and crafts, clothing, food vendors, beauty products, banks, higher education, pet care, recreation and even political candidates.

“We’ve had a great opportunity for local shops to come out and show the community what you have,” said Beth Reger, Southern Communications General Manager.

“As you can see, we are jam packed full. Huge crowd came out today, and thank you to the community for coming out and supporting our vendors. And also just really truly want to thank our sponsors for them. This would not be successful and we could not do it without you. We thank you very much.”

While many familiar faces were back at the Women’s Expo, the event also gave new businesses a chance to show the public what they have to offer.

“Laughing Spoonie is a business that focuses on multiple sclerosis awareness, accessories and apparel,” said owner Cassandra Waller. “And it’s designed for anybody that has an invincible disease or illness to bring light. to, for happiness because humor and laughter is the best medicine. And so I made this for everybody to be happy.”

“I make coloring books. I draw them all myself. I also invented a new type of coloring called mirror scape coloring. And it’s a color by color. Where one side is colored in and the other one’s black and white. So you don’t have to look for the number to find the color. You just color how you want it.”

Also making its first appearance at the Women’s Expo was the Pickle Guy from Meadow Creek in Summers County.

“It’s been excellent. Nice crowd lots of people, and selling lots of pickles today,” said owner Troy Stiffler. “We do 14 different flavors of our homemade pickles and we do anything from bread and butter all the way up to Carolina Reaper.”

Paws A Wow, a pet lifestyle boutique, came all the way from Huntington to be at the Women’s Expo.

“I’ve seen it advertised and it’s one of the biggest vendor events in West Virginia,” said owner Melinda Warren “And I said I want to be here. I want my business to be here this year. So this is our first year and we’ve done well.”

“We sell Dog Is Good apparel and anything dog related whether it be for you or your dog. We have dog water bottles. We have maple bacon flavored bubbles for your dog. We have dog treats. We have night shirts. Never sleep alone. Sleep with your dog night shirts. So we have a little bit for everybody from stuffed animals to dog toys, to shirts and apparels and dog treats and blankets.”

Attendees could spin the Dutch Miller Beckley Auto Mall Wheel of Winning for cash and prizes. There were also visits from Spiderman and Kamron Lawson from America’s Got Talent. And you could get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny, courtesy of Savannah Smiles Photography, and Reno the Easter Horse, courtesy of the Broken Spur Riding Academy in Beaver.

“It’s all to benefit our non-profit therapeutic riding program,” said Executive Director Sarah Dorsey. “We teach individuals with disabilities and able-bodied riders and veterans horsemanship skills, and riding horses, and all kinds of fun stuff.”

With this year’s Expo in the books, work will soon begin on making next year’s Women’s Expo even bigger and better than ever.