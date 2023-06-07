Southern Pillar Jeweler Hosting Grand Opening and Ribbon CuttingAt The Great Googly Moogly in Fayetteville on Thursday, June 8

Fayetteville, W.Va. – Trey Swartz, silversmith and owner of Southern Pillar

Jeweler, will host a June 8 grand opening and ribbon cutting at his new workspace studio at The

Great Googly Moogly, 107 Keller Avenue, Fayetteville. The event begins at 11:30 a.m., and the

public is invited to attend and view Swartz’s entire collection of works.

Swartz offers unique, one of a kind and customized jewelry, primarily rings, in a very inclusive

size range with a variety of precious metals and stones, including locally sourced materials such

as river glass and coal. He also conducts workshops and offers private silversmithing lessons to

those wishing to dive deeper into the art of jewelry making.

“Trey is very talented and is fulfilling his passion through his new business,” said Mary Legg,

business advisor at the West Virginia Hive, who has been helping him with strategy and

planning. “The Hive has been privileged to support Trey and we are excited about this major

step in his successful entrepreneurial journey.”