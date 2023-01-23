Southern West Virginia Para-Athlete Selected to Team USA for 2023 Competition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Concord University assistant men’s and women’s track & field coach and Fayetteville, West Virginia native Jonathan Gore has been re-selected United State Paralympics Track & Field Team for the 2023 calendar year.



Gore, a participant in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, hit the necessary standards during the 2022 calendar year to make Team USA for the next 12 months.



Gore is a single-leg amputee and competes in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes of the T64 category. He is one of 33 men to be selected for the upcoming season of competition which includes World Para Championships, U.S. Paralympics Track & Field Championships and the 2023 Parapan American Games in Santiago, Chile.



Gore finished fourth in the T64 200-meters at the Tokyo Games and was seventh in the 100-meters.



Before becoming a Paralympian, Gore was the Mountain East Conference Track & Field Championships MVP in 2017, winning the 200-meters and taking second in the 100-meters. He suffered a serious leg injury in a work accident in 2018 that led to amputation.