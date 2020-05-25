Spain to lift quarantine for foreign tourists from July 1

People wearing face masks sit at an outdoor seating section of a kiosk at Retiro Park as it is reopened for the first time in more than 2 months amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Madrid, Spain May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain will lift a requirement for foreign tourists to undergo a two-week quarantine from July 1, the government said on Monday in a statement.

Under current restrictions, visitors from abroad must isolate themselves for two weeks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya had previously said the measure would be relaxed in July, without specifying the date.