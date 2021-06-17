Special Events planned for West Virginia’s 158th Birthday in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV – (WWNR) The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum will be celebrating West Virginia Day a day early, Saturday, June 19, 2021.



Director of Parks and Recreation, Leslie Gray Baker says, “Every month, during the summer, we like to do something special for the local community as well as our out-of-town visitors. We have the Honey Festival, the Rocket Boys Festival, Kids Fest and in June we celebrate West Virginia’s birthday. This year were celebrating on the 19th, leaving the 20th for fathers and their families.

”Traditional music will be provided by John Wyatt, “The Appalachian” on the Rahall Company Store porch and Carol Dameron will have a booth selling her special WV coal jewelry. There will also be West Virginia author, Mickey Graham, on hand to talk about and sign his book: The Last of the Poor Boys. At the Youth Museum, visitors can explore the super popular Thomas & Friends™: Explore the Rails! In the exhibit, children help Thomas and his friends solve a variety of challenges, from a simple sorting and shape identification activity to more complex engineering obstacles, such as completing a train track using track pieces with different levels of elevation. As children confront new challenges and test their abilities, the smiling faces of Thomas, Percy, Victor and others are there to offer encouragement and remind children how “really useful” they all are.



AND because it’s a birthday celebration will we serve cupcakes and offer special discounted admission of $15 for adults and $9.50 for children all day long.

Beckley’s Historic Black Knight, will be selling homemade pepperoni rolls.

The Exhibition Coal Mine and the Youth Museum are located in the New River Park. Hours are Tuesday – Saturday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm. For more information on rates and tours check the website at www.beckley.org and click on the Exhibition Coal Mine, the Youth Museum link or call (304)-256-1747or (304) 252-3730.