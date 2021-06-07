SPECIAL NEEDS BASEBALL LEAGUE COMING TO BECKLEY

BECKLEY, WV- WWNR A special needs Baseball program is coming to Beckley.

Alternative Baseball looks to provide a traditional baseball experience for persons 15 and older diagnosed with Autism or other Mental and Physical disabilities.

According to organizers, The program was founded in Dallas Georgia by Taylor Duncan. Duncan is a young man on the autism spectrum, with the goal to develop physical and social skills in an environment where players can be accepted for who they are, encouraged to be the best they can be, and instilled with confidence needed for them to fulfill their dreams both on and off the diamond.

According to General Manager Richard Bailey they are currently accepting players, volunteers, as well as financial and equipment donations for the season that they hope to launch this summer in Beckley at Babe Ruth Park.

For more information on the program you can visit alternativebaseball.org

Or call 304-254-4055