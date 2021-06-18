Spend the weekend with Pipestem Adventure Zone

It is an exciting time to be in West Virginia and if you are looking for a fun way to explore the Mountain state pack up the family and head to Pipestem

You can’t find another place in WV that offers all of the fun activities offered at The Pipestem Adventure Zone.

The adventure activities offered at the Pipestem Adventure Zone include:

• Disc golf

• Miniature golf

• 3D archery

• Skeet shooting

• Axe throwing

• Laser tag

• Electric motor assisted bikes

• Drone flying

• Remote-control cars

Each activity last for about 1.5 hours You can pay a la carte for each activity, or buy a full day pass and enjoy 6 adventures during that day. All the activities are located in Pipestem State Park near the McKeever Lodge. Just park, pay for the adventure, and have a great time. All adventures include all of the necessary equipment, safety gear, and instructions. Age restrictions vary by activity starting at age 3 for miniature golf. Most require an age minimum of 10 years, and some require supervision of an adult. Beginners are welcome. The activities are designed to accommodate any skill level.

Reservations are recommended to guarantee availability of the chosen activity. Make reservations at WVStateParks.com or 833-WVParks.

Activities such as Laser Tag require a minimum of 6 people in a group to participate. Axe throwing requires a minimum of 2 people. The others can be enjoyed individually or in a group.

There are 3 nearby restaurants to enjoy during a break in the action.

Vacationers can find accommodations at 2 lodges (McKeever Lodge and Mountain Creek Lodge), 26 cabins, and 82 campsites.

Prices:

• Full day pass: $84 for 6 activities

• Disc golf (Includes discs and bag): $15.00

• Miniature golf (Includes putter, ball, and scorecard): $6.00

• 3D archery (Includes bow and arrow): $20.00

• Skeet shooting (Includes gun, 26 shells, clay pigeons, and ear plugs): $40.00

• Axe throwing (Includes axe and instructions): $25.00

• Laser tag (Includes equipment and instructions): $25.00

• Electric motor assisted bikes (Includes bike and helmet) : $30.00

• Drone flying and remote-control cars (Includes drone, remote-control car, and instructions): $25.00