Sports world reacts to death of Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman, the star of “Black Panther,” died on Friday after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Boseman, who portrayed baseball icon Jackie Robinson in the 2013 film “42,” died on the same day as Major League Baseball’s annual celebration of Jackie Robinson Day, in honor of the color barrier-breaking Brooklyn Dodgers star, with every player wearing Robinson’s No. 42.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the statement from Boseman’s official Twitter account said. “It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

The sporting world responded in droves to the news of Boseman’s death, with MLB players reacting on Twitter and sharing their appreciation for the actor and his portrayal of Robinson.

We are devastated by the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman. His transcendent performance in “42” will stand the test of time and serve as a powerful vehicle to tell Jackie’s story to audiences for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/8oU7QpdLSE — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2020

I met you at the premier of 42 in Pittsburgh in 2013. Even though you were in the spotlight and all eyes were on you, I remember you saying, “I’m that one that’s starstruck by all of these athletes here.” That’s the man you were. Humble. You will be missed. RIP Chadwick Boseman pic.twitter.com/ypJc1yUq9p — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) August 29, 2020

Gotta cherish life. Live out your dreams. You want to do something do it. Time won’t always be on your side!!! https://t.co/vErnQ0uSev — 10 (@SimplyAJ10) August 29, 2020

From playing legendary figures to becoming one, we’ll never forget your iconic performance as Jackie Robinson and your many inspiring roles. You will be missed, Chadwick Boseman. pic.twitter.com/NY2sKMcJIb — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 29, 2020

Boseman had a strong connection to the NBA, including being a judge and an impromptu participant in the 2018 slam dunk contest. Victor Oladipo, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Love and Trae Young were among the many NBA stars who took to Twitter to share their appreciation for the actor.

Just met you for the first time at all star… never stopped having this smile on your face… 😭😭🙏🏽 https://t.co/aYxDjEJHuV — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 29, 2020

Smh it’s just to much going on right now……. R.I.H #BlackPanther https://t.co/Vh9WvZz1bP — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) August 29, 2020

Rest in power @chadwickboseman !! Your legacy will live forever. 2020 man, been a tough one 💔 — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman?????????????? It can’t be… — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) August 29, 2020

Loss for words….one of my favorite actors. Praying for his family and loved ones. #RIPKing https://t.co/cwgDIVRmN6 — Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) August 29, 2020

Fighter till the end 🤍 I’m sick https://t.co/pwS6onydNl — JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) August 29, 2020

No way! No way! No way! Noooooo https://t.co/53SEgXT9DO — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 29, 2020

Other stars from across the sporting world, from the WWE and UFC to the NFL and NHL, also went on social media to express their condolences and share the impact Boseman had on their lives.

Hard to hear about this.

Rest in love, brother.

Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family. https://t.co/hNAWav7Cq8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 29, 2020

I’m a grown man now, but I never had superheroes that I remember looking up to. Chadwick Boseman was my Superhero when I watched Black Panther 🙌🏾 He seemed like a great man and gave a lot of hope and inspiration to young black children. RIP @chadwickboseman! pic.twitter.com/R212oxi32e — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 29, 2020

The struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose. – Chadwick Boseman 🖤🖤🖤 — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) August 29, 2020

Lost A real super hero today! REst in paradise Chadwick 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/cFgms0q7fs — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) August 29, 2020

People wonder how I can smile in my situation. Its because of situations like @chadwickboseman He gave us all those movies while battling stage 4 cancer and he did it with a smile! He had so much joy and passion for what he did. All the while….. Everything is about perspective! — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) August 29, 2020

RIP #ChadwickBozeman

THANK YOU for being a part of one of the most important moments for Black culture around the world in Our Lifetime!! #KingSalute — Titus O’Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) August 29, 2020

2020 has been wild 🤯🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Mjj7yvHNOG — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) August 29, 2020

Unbelievable

Rest In Power https://t.co/7ZNsVsSKe6 — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) August 29, 2020

The Cleveland Browns remembered Boseman for his role playing Vontae Mack in “Draft Day.” Also, the Denver Broncos highlighted Boseman’s role in “The Express,” in which he portrayed five-time Pro Bowler and Pro Football Hall of Famer Floyd Little.

Vontae Mack no matter what. 💔 RIP, Chadwick. https://t.co/SjqroilzJe — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 29, 2020

You played Floyd Little in The Express like all your roles – with grace and passion. Rest In Peace, @chadwickboseman. pic.twitter.com/riSIxajsvH — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 29, 2020

MORE: Victor Oladipo on that “Black Panther” mask and how he passes the time on the team plane