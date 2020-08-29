68.9 F
Sports world reacts to death of Chadwick Boseman

By WWNR
Chadwick Boseman, the star of “Black Panther,” died on Friday after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Boseman, who portrayed baseball icon Jackie Robinson in the 2013 film “42,” died on the same day as Major League Baseball’s annual celebration of Jackie Robinson Day, in honor of the color barrier-breaking Brooklyn Dodgers star, with every player wearing Robinson’s No. 42.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the statement from Boseman’s official Twitter account said. “It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

The sporting world responded in droves to the news of Boseman’s death, with MLB players reacting on Twitter and sharing their appreciation for the actor and his portrayal of Robinson.

Boseman had a strong connection to the NBA, including being a judge and an impromptu participant in the 2018 slam dunk contest. Victor Oladipo, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Love and Trae Young were among the many NBA stars who took to Twitter to share their appreciation for the actor.

Other stars from across the sporting world, from the WWE and UFC to the NFL and NHL, also went on social media to express their condolences and share the impact Boseman had on their lives.

The Cleveland Browns remembered Boseman for his role playing Vontae Mack in “Draft Day.” Also, the Denver Broncos highlighted Boseman’s role in “The Express,” in which he portrayed five-time Pro Bowler and Pro Football Hall of Famer Floyd Little.

MORE: Victor Oladipo on that “Black Panther” mask and how he passes the time on the team plane





Recent Articles

Portland protesters stage sit-in at mayor’s home — after he and Trump trade barbs

News WWNR -
0
A group of Portland, Ore. protesters staged a sit-in inside the lobby of Mayor Ted Wheeler’s condominium building Friday evening while others held a...
Read more

Sports world reacts to death of Chadwick Boseman

News WWNR -
0
Chadwick Boseman, the star of "Black Panther," died on Friday after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 43.Boseman, who portrayed baseball...
Read more

Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against NY Times can go to trial: judge

News WWNR -
0
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against The New York Times will go to a trial, according to a federal judge's ruling...
Read more

#Walkaway founder recounts ‘anti-gay’ attack by RNC protesters, calls on gay media figures to speak out

News WWNR -
0
Brandon Straka, the founder of the WalkAway Campaign, told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Friday that he and a friend faced "anti-gay" attacks from protesters who...
Read more

Pollster Frank Luntz calls ‘likability’ biggest hurdle to Trump reelection bid

News WWNR -
0
President Trump has an advantage over former Vice President Joe Biden on matters of policy, but is lagging the Democratic nominee in likability, pollster...
Read more

