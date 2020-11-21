53.8 F
Beckley
Saturday, November 21, 2020 7:22pm

Spurs show title credentials as the Mourinho-Guardiola rivalry finally ignites in England

By WWNR
NewsSports


Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday hints that the Premier League might just get to witness a genuine rivalry between Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola after all.

When Mourinho returned to England to manage Manchester United in 2016, the script was written for the Portuguese to renew hostilities with perhaps his bitterest rival — Arsene Wenger aside — as Guardiola arrived across town at City in the same summer.

Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)
ESPN+ viewer’s guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

Although Mourinho hailed finishing second to Guardiola in the 2017-18 campaign as “one of his biggest achievements in the game,” that was a comment framed in terms of the weaknesses in United’s squad rather than the product of a close-fought contest. After all, City won the title by 19 points that year and retained the trophy a year later as Liverpool emerged as City’s strongest challengers, while United faded, sacked Mourinho and appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mourinho was subsequently declared a “busted flush,” outmoded by more stylish progressives like Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp. And so, in a week when Guardiola signed a contract extension to stay at City until 2023, Mourinho will have revelled in the timing of Spurs ascending to the top of the table with a win that represents a victory for the essence of his dogmatic, disciplined style over Guardiola’s zeitgeist.

After taking the Spurs job, Mourinho argued he had changed as manager, using an 11-month hiatus from management as a period of introspection to alter his perspective. There are signs he has softened in some ways, certainly if you take his Instagram account at face value, and the players often speak of a more approachable man than his reputation had suggested.

But in the big games that matter most, Mourinho reverts to type just like this: defensive, disciplined, combative and aiming to be clinical on the counter-attack. Spurs might not be changing Mourinho, but he is changing Spurs.

The surprise is not any indication Mourinho’s methods have radically shifted. It is that his so-called old-school tactics might yet still be effective for a long enough period to challenge for the Premier League title.

The sterilised environment necessary for football to continue amid the coronavirus pandemic arguably helps any team set up like this. Imagine, for example, the Newcastle fans’ anger if 55,000 of them packed into St. James’ Park watching them barely try to attack earlier on Saturday.

And here, at 0-0 and even at 1-0 up, while the fans would have undoubtedly bought into the spirit and commitment Spurs showed, the atmosphere would inevitably have been laced with a mixture of apprehension and frustration at the sight of the home team camped on the edge of their own box for long periods. As it was, the only sound reverberating around this wondrous arena was two sets of players, staff and entourages contesting every decision referee Mike Dean made, starting at a level of extreme apoplexy and going up from there.

Mourinho was at his most vocal when Spurs lost the ball, particularly in the City half, screaming at his players to regroup and close down the space for Kevin De Bruyne to conjure a chance.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was excellent in this regard, personifying throughout the positional intelligence and doggedness Spurs required to keep City at bay.

Son Heung-min was shrewdly deployed on the right as opposed to his usual station on the left flank to avoid a close pace race with Kyle Walker. That tactical tweak led to the opening goal as City switched off, allowing Tanguy Ndombele to float a pass through for Son, who saw Ederson rushing off his line before slipping a shot through the City goalkeeper’s legs.

Both sides had a goal correctly disallowed — Harry Kane for offside and Aymeric Laporte for a handball by Gabriel Jesus in the build-up — but City created precious little after half-time, Ruben Dias forcing Hugo Lloris into a stoppage-time save with a header from a De Bruyne’s free-kick.

This was a performance that will prompt questions about the depth of the rebuilding job Guardiola has on his hands to re-establish their domestic superiority and win the Champions League crown he craves.

Kane was everything Jesus wasn’t, fighting tireless to keep the ball and providing further examples of his eye for a pass, slipping in Giovani Lo Celso to double Tottenham’s lead on 65 minutes. Lo Celso had been introduced as a substitute for Ndombele just moments earlier. This was a day when everything Mourinho tried came off. The only downside for Tottenham was a muscular injury to Toby Alderweireld, who limped off with nine minutes left, Mourinho admitting afterwards the early signs were not promising.

Of course, this is not the first occasion that Mourinho’s Spurs have beaten City. They managed a win by the same score in February but finished last season scrambling for sixth with City, a shadow of their former selves, still 22 points better off. This time it was not an aberration, instead the continuation of a fine start, the club blending tireless defending with clinical finishing to takes them top of table and eight points ahead of City, albeit having played a game more.

It will be fascinating to see how far it can take them. City will surely flex their financial muscles in January now that Guardiola has committed himself to the club. Liverpool remain the team to beat while Chelsea’s £220 million summer spree also has them aiming high.

While Spurs and Mourinho were told their best days may be behind them, together they now look to be right in the title mix again



Source link

Recent Articles

Massive 14-hour line forms as Colorado gets first In-N-Out Burger joints

News WWNR -
0
That menu must not be much of a secret after all.Colorado fans of the iconic California chain In-N-Out Burger waited on epic lines...
Read more

Spurs show title credentials as the Mourinho-Guardiola rivalry finally ignites in England

News WWNR -
0
Tottenham's 2-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday hints that the Premier League might just get to witness a genuine rivalry between Jose...
Read more

Ali Noorani: Immigrants made America great — time to end four years of demonizing and denouncing them

News WWNR -
0
In body and spirit, America and Americans need to heal. We have endured a long and divisive election campaign and a coronavirus pandemic...
Read more

Canada places largest city under ‘lockdown’ for at least 28 days amid coronavirus spikes

News WWNR -
0
The Ontario province will initiate partial coronavirus lockdown measures in two regions starting Monday, officials announced. Ontario is home to Toronto, the largest city...
Read more

California man charged with crashing drone into LAPD helicopter

News WWNR -
0
A Hollywood man who operated a drone that crashed into a police helicopter, forcing an emergency landing, is facing a federal charge.Andrew Rene Hernandez, 22, was...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Massive 14-hour line forms as Colorado gets first In-N-Out Burger joints

WWNR -
0
That menu must not be much of a secret after all.Colorado fans of the iconic California chain In-N-Out Burger waited on epic lines...
Read more
News

Ali Noorani: Immigrants made America great — time to end four years of demonizing and denouncing them

WWNR -
0
In body and spirit, America and Americans need to heal. We have endured a long and divisive election campaign and a coronavirus pandemic...
Read more
News

Canada places largest city under ‘lockdown’ for at least 28 days amid coronavirus spikes

WWNR -
0
The Ontario province will initiate partial coronavirus lockdown measures in two regions starting Monday, officials announced. Ontario is home to Toronto, the largest city...
Read more
News

California man charged with crashing drone into LAPD helicopter

WWNR -
0
A Hollywood man who operated a drone that crashed into a police helicopter, forcing an emergency landing, is facing a federal charge.Andrew Rene Hernandez, 22, was...
Read more
News

Ben Carson was ‘desperately sick’ with COVID, is now ‘out of the woods’

WWNR -
0
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on Friday said he had been “desperately sick” with COVID-19, but was now “out of the woods,”...
Read more
News

Appeals court rules Tennessee can enforce Down Syndrome abortion ban

WWNR -
0
A federal appeals court has ruled that Tennessee can begin outlawing abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, as well as prohibit...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap