42.7 F
Beckley
Saturday, November 28, 2020 2:19am

Squad members AOC, Omar plug campaign merchandise for Black Friday

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Two members of the far-left “Squad” of congresswomen took the opportunity on Black Friday to plug their campaign merchandise on social media.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., offered a “15% off” special for her website’s store, while Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., endorsed her “AOC Plus Me” gear and other items only after reminding her followers to patronize small businesses, local journalism and giving to charity.

Both Squad members easily won reelection earlier this month but Ocasio-Cortez noted her online shop was “in the process of restocking for the holiday season.”

ILHAN OMAR UNDERPERFORMED COMPARED TO BIDEN BY LARGEST PERCENTAGE IN THE COUNTRY 

Omar said her store supports year-round organizing work and Ocasio-Cortez highlighted that her products are “made in the USA and create living wage, dignified union jobs for people across the country.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s online shop also offers items touting her Green New Deal climate proposal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Squad members weren’t the only ones taking advantage of Black Friday as a marketing opportunity.

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son and a senior White House adviser, advertised a 25% off sale for his book “Liberal Privilege.” 



Source link

Recent Articles

Squad members AOC, Omar plug campaign merchandise for Black Friday

News WWNR -
0
Two members of the far-left "Squad" of congresswomen took the opportunity on Black Friday to plug their campaign merchandise on social media.Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.,...
Read more

Supreme Court rejects petition from Louisiana pastor facing charges for violating ban on large gatherings

News WWNR -
0
The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a petition Friday from a Louisiana pastor who sought emergency relief from criminal charges he faced for holding...
Read more

Papadopoulos applauds Flynn pardon, hopes forthcoming ‘facts’ will lead to similar order for himself

News WWNR -
0
Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos spoke out on Friday after the president issued a pardon for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.Flynn,...
Read more

Ex-aide Alexis Grenell rips Gov. Andrew Cuomo in blistering essay

News WWNR -
0
A former aid to Andrew Cuomo ripped her into old boss after a heated press conference exchange between the New York governor and reporters,...
Read more

John Yoo: Supreme Court rejection of Cuomo’s COVID restrictions on worship upholds religious liberty

News WWNR -
0
The powerful desire for religious freedom goes back to ancient times. We celebrated it on Thanksgiving when we marked 400 years since the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Supreme Court rejects petition from Louisiana pastor facing charges for violating ban on large gatherings

WWNR -
0
The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a petition Friday from a Louisiana pastor who sought emergency relief from criminal charges he faced for holding...
Read more
News

Papadopoulos applauds Flynn pardon, hopes forthcoming ‘facts’ will lead to similar order for himself

WWNR -
0
Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos spoke out on Friday after the president issued a pardon for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.Flynn,...
Read more
News

Ex-aide Alexis Grenell rips Gov. Andrew Cuomo in blistering essay

WWNR -
0
A former aid to Andrew Cuomo ripped her into old boss after a heated press conference exchange between the New York governor and reporters,...
Read more
News

John Yoo: Supreme Court rejection of Cuomo’s COVID restrictions on worship upholds religious liberty

WWNR -
0
The powerful desire for religious freedom goes back to ancient times. We celebrated it on Thanksgiving when we marked 400 years since the...
Read more
News

San Francisco Dons stun No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers with late 8-0 run

WWNR -
0
UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- San Francisco shocked No. 4 Virginia on Friday, scoring the biggest upset of the young college basketball season and the...
Read more
News

Donor sues pro-Trump group for $2.5M over ’empty promises’ on voter fraud

WWNR -
0
A pro-Trump group is being sued by a donor for not delivering on promises to overturn the election results in President Trump's favor. PA POLL WATCHER ALLEGES...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap