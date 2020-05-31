62.6 F
Beckley
Saturday, May 30, 2020 11:34pm

St. Paul mayor walks back claim that all arrested in riot were from out of state: ‘I take full responsibility’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter on Saturday walked back a prior claim that all those arrested in city riots a day earlier were from out of state, reportedly saying he was given inaccurate police data.

“I take full responsibility for that,” he said, according to Star Tribune reporter Torey Van Oot.

MINNEAPOLIS MAYOR SAYS ‘WHITE SUPREMACISTS,’ ‘OUT OF STATE INSTIGATORS’ BEHIND PROTESTS, BUT ARRESTS SHOW DIFFERENT STORY 

Earlier Saturday he told reporters that “every single person we arrested last night, I’m told, was from out of state.”

“What we are seeing right now is a group of people who are not from here,” he said.

Carter was one of a number of local officials who blamed out-of-staters for the violence that tore through the state on Friday night, in response to the shocking death of George Floyd in police custody.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Saturday that officials think “white supremacists” and “out-of-state instigators” could be behind the protests, while Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the majority of the protestors arrested were from outside Minneapolis and sought to take advantage of the chaos.

However, a report by KARE 11 showed “about 86 percent” of the recent 36 arrests by Minneapolis-based police agencies listed their address in Minnesota, and that they live in Minneapolis or the metro area, according to data the outlet analyzed from the Hennepin County Jail’s roster. Five out-of-state cases came from Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Michigan and Missouri, according to KARE 11.

The Minneapolis mayor’s office, after repeated requests for comment from Fox News including about the KARE 11 reporting, said Saturday evening they “will look into this.” A separate official from the mayor’s office told Fox News: “You’ll have to contact the Governor’s office.”

President Trump has also sought to blame people crossing state lines, claiming that “80 percent of the RIOTERS in Minneapolis last night were from OUT OF STATE.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That was echoed by Attorney General William Barr in a statement Saturday afternoon.

“Groups of outside radicals and agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate and violent agenda,” he said, blaming far-left groups like Antifa.

A USA Today report quoted a security consultant saying intelligence reports indicate many of the more serious protesters are far-left or anarchists, without a significant appearance yet by far-right groups – while noting locals and outsiders could be involved in conflicts with authorities.

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

St. Paul mayor walks back claim that all arrested in riot were from out of state: ‘I take full responsibility’

News WWNR -
0
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter on Saturday walked back a prior claim that all those arrested in city riots a day earlier were...
Read more

Trump postpones G7 summit, seeks to expand invitation list

News WWNR -
0
U.S. President Donald Trump, with U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning to Washington...
Read more

Andrew McCarthy: Laws against rioting and terrorism must be enforced against Antifa and other violent radicals

News WWNR -
0
Attorney General William Barr issued a statement Saturday decrying the rioters who have violently hijacked peaceful protests over the killing of George Floyd...
Read more

Top Rank to host most of its June cards in Las Vegas, without fans

News WWNR -
0
4:18 PM ETSteve KimESPN With boxing set to resume in the United States in June, Top Rank has put forth an early summer...
Read more

Jason Chaffetz: Justice for George Floyd – zero tolerance for rogue cops and lawlessness

News WWNR -
0
Equal application of the law, justice, is what we all need to calm the country.“The greatness of our nation comes from our commitment...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump postpones G7 summit, seeks to expand invitation list

WWNR -
0
U.S. President Donald Trump, with U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning to Washington...
Read more
News

Andrew McCarthy: Laws against rioting and terrorism must be enforced against Antifa and other violent radicals

WWNR -
0
Attorney General William Barr issued a statement Saturday decrying the rioters who have violently hijacked peaceful protests over the killing of George Floyd...
Read more
News

Top Rank to host most of its June cards in Las Vegas, without fans

WWNR -
0
4:18 PM ETSteve KimESPN With boxing set to resume in the United States in June, Top Rank has put forth an early summer...
Read more
News

Jason Chaffetz: Justice for George Floyd – zero tolerance for rogue cops and lawlessness

WWNR -
0
Equal application of the law, justice, is what we all need to calm the country.“The greatness of our nation comes from our commitment...
Read more
News

Falcons’ Kaleb McGary issues apology after ‘misguided’ tweet about those protesting George Floyd’s death

WWNR -
0
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary issued an apology Friday after an earlier tweet about the nationwide protests and riots following the death...
Read more
News

Helen Raleigh: Welcome Hong Kong political refugees – 3 reasons US should act now

WWNR -
0
President Trump announced on Friday that he has directed his administration to "begin the process of eliminating policy exemptions that give Hong Kong different and...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap