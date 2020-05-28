84.6 F
Beckley
Thursday, May 28, 2020 5:58pm

St. Paul police disperse looters as protests over George Floyd’s death continue in Twin Cities

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Demonstrations continued over the death of George Floyd in the Twin Cities Thursday, with protesters launching various objects at St. Paul police vehicles and looters striking local businesses.

Floyd, a black man, died in police custody earlier this week after a white police officer appeared to pin him to the ground with his knee for several minutes.

St. Paul police wrote on Twitter that officers encountered looters and vandals near the Target store on University Avenue and elsewhere. Police said they were met with protesters hurling rocks, liquor bottles and bricks.

MINNEAPOLIS PROTESTS GET HEATED, LOOTING REPORTED AS GEORGE FLOYD DEATH SPARKS NEW OUTCRY

Sarah Danik, a reporter for the local Fox 9 TV station, shared images Thursday that she said were taken at the scene beginning around 3 p.m. They show crowds of masked protesters and police officers, and crashing or banging noises can be heard in some of the videos. In one image, a cloud of smoke, which she identified as tear gas, is seen rising from the sidewalk.

“Officers are giving dispersal orders to groups gathered in various areas of the city, damaging property and attempting to steal from businesses,” the St. Paul Police Department tweeted.

By 4:30 p.m., Danik tweeted that the crowds had dispersed, and she posted a photo that showed a small fire burning in the parking lot near a police vehicle.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter implored city residents to “please stay home.”

“Please keep the focus on George Floyd, on advancing our movement, and on preventing this from ever happening again,” he tweeted. “We can all be in that fight together.”

On Wednesday night, looters ransacked a Target store off East Lake Street in Minneapolis, which is near the city police department’s 3rd Precinct building, according to Fox 9.

Gov. Tim Walz activated the National Guard early Thursday evening to help respond to violence stemming from the protests. He also urged demonstrators to act “peacefully and safely.”

A protester runs away from where police deployed chemical irritants near the 3rd Precinct building in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, during a protest against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody earlier in the week. (Christine T. Nguyen/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

A protester runs away from where police deployed chemical irritants near the 3rd Precinct building in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, during a protest against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody earlier in the week. (Christine T. Nguyen/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

In the video that prompted the protests, which was released earlier this week, Floyd pleaded for his life and said he couldn’t breathe. Numerous bystanders asked the responding officers to take the pressure off of his neck and check his pulse.

GEORGE FLOYD’S COUSINS SPEAK OUT ABOUT HEARTBREAK OVER HIS DEATH IN MINNEAPOLIS POLICE CUSTODY

Floyd was unconscious by the end of the clip, which is several minutes long. Medics arrived in an ambulance to load him onto a stretcher, and he appeared limp. He was later pronounced dead.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have voiced concerns over the video, with President Trump tweeting Wednesday night that he had requested the FBI to open an investigation into Floyd’s death.

“My heart goes out to George’s family and friends,” Trump wrote. “Justice will be served.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI is expected to deliver an update on the case early Thursday evening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

St. Paul police disperse looters as protests over George Floyd’s death continue in Twin Cities

News WWNR -
0
Demonstrations continued over the death of George Floyd in the Twin Cities Thursday, with protesters launching various objects at St. Paul police vehicles...
Read more

Trump’s foul-weather gear | Fox News

News WWNR -
0
**Want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.**On the roster: Trump’s foul-weather gear - I’ll Tell You What: In or out?...
Read more

China’s national security bill for Hong Kong threatens liberties, autonomy: US, Western powers

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.Shortly after China’s legislature endorsed a national security...
Read more

Senate Homeland Security Committee to vote on subpoenas in Russia probe review

News WWNR -
0
Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson is considering subpoenas for records and testimony from current and former FBI officials...
Read more

Zurich airport plans robot cleaners, mask dispensers as travel curbs ease

News WWNR -
0
A person walks past closed Swiss Airlines check-in counters at Cointrin Airport during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, May 28,...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump’s foul-weather gear | Fox News

WWNR -
0
**Want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.**On the roster: Trump’s foul-weather gear - I’ll Tell You What: In or out?...
Read more
News

China’s national security bill for Hong Kong threatens liberties, autonomy: US, Western powers

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.Shortly after China’s legislature endorsed a national security...
Read more
News

Senate Homeland Security Committee to vote on subpoenas in Russia probe review

WWNR -
0
Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson is considering subpoenas for records and testimony from current and former FBI officials...
Read more
News

Zurich airport plans robot cleaners, mask dispensers as travel curbs ease

WWNR -
0
A person walks past closed Swiss Airlines check-in counters at Cointrin Airport during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, May 28,...
Read more
News

Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick bashes ‘shutdown six’ for lockdowns: ‘Chairman of the board’ Cuomo got everything wrong

WWNR -
0
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick admonished the "shutdown six" Thursday for failing to lift lockdowns instituted to counter the coronavirus, singling out the Democratic governors of...
Read more
Dennis Prager

5/28 WWNR Candidate Profiles – Kirby’s Corner

Lola Rizer -
0
5/28  Eric Porterfield - House of Delegates   Randy Halsey - House of Delegates   Donny Plumley - Magistrate Greg Duckworth - Raleigh County Commission
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap