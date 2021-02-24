St. Stephens offers Beckley residents Assistance with Utility/Rent with Grant

2/24/21 – Lola Rizer

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) Exciting news for Beckley residents affected by covid-19 and have fallen behind on their rent or utility bills. A block community grant from the cares act has been issued to Saint Stephen’s Episcopal in the amount of $90,000. The church has begun accepting appointments for we had a chance to catch up with Susan Claytor who is one of the pastors at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal to visit about how people go about applying for this money

Claytor, credits the assistance of Danielle Stewart in preparing the grant that now will eventually help hundreds of families in Beckley

Hear the full Conversation Here:

Appointments are currently being taken at St. Stephen’s Episcopal on Virginia Street in Beckley. Interested applicants can call 304-253-9672 and leave a message requesting an appointment. Appointments will begin the week of March 1st. Applicants must be prepared to present copies of any utility bills or rental agreement information that can be verified. Award amounts will vary based on need and availability of funds.