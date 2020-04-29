68 F
Beckley
Wednesday, April 29, 2020 4:37pm

Stacey Abrams denies applying double standard to Biden and Kavanaugh allegations

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Tucker Carlson Tonight- Thursday, April 23

On today’s episode of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’, Tucker explains how the U.S. could be replaced as the most powerful country; meanwhile, Joe Biden is feeling pressure to pick former Georgia Gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams as vice president.

Former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams denied on Tuesday that she applied a double standard to sexual assault allegations brought against former Vice President Joe Biden and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Her comments came during an interview with CNN anchor Don Lemon, who asked Abrams about a tweet she previously posted about one of Kavanaugh’s accusers. Abrams had tweeted in 2018 that it was shameful for the Senate to rush Kavanaugh’s nomination and that survivors of violence “deserve to be supported and to have their voices heard.”

“Are you applying a different standard now?” Lemon asked. “Not at all,” Abrams responded, before saying that Tara Reade, Biden’s accuser, deserved to be heard.

THEN AND NOW: HOW EVIDENCE IN KAVANAUGH CASE COMPARES WITH BIDEN ACCUSATION

“I believed then and I believe now that women deserve to be heard because too often they are not, and Tara Reade deserved to have her story listened to and investigated. What was happening to Christine Blasey Ford was that there was no investigation — there was a rush to move the conversation forward so that no investigation was conducted,” Abrams said.

“I believe Joe Biden,” she said, citing The New York Times’ and other reports.

STACEY ABRAMS SAYS BIDEN ‘WILL MAKE WOMEN PROUD’ WHEN ASKED ABOUT TARA READE ALLEGATIONS

Abrams’ comments came just after Business Insider published a story in which one of Reade’s neighbors corroborated her sexual assault allegation. One of Reade’s former colleagues also recalled how the former Senate staffer complained about a former boss assaulting her.

Abrams, who has touted herself as an “excellent” running mate, was the only suspected vice presidential pick to respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on that report and the allegations in general.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I believe women deserve to be heard, and I believe that has happened here,” Abrams told HuffPost in an article published Tuesday. “The allegations have been heard and looked into, and for too many women, often, that is not the case. The New York Times conducted a thorough investigation, and nothing in the Times review or any other later reports suggests anything other than what I already know about Joe Biden: That he will make women proud as the next President of the United States.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Stacey Abrams denies applying double standard to Biden and Kavanaugh allegations

News WWNR -
0
Tucker Carlson Tonight- Thursday, April 23On today’s episode of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’, Tucker explains how the U.S. could be replaced as the most...
Read more

New York Times says Biden camp’s talking points ‘inaccurately’ describe their Tara Reade reporting

News WWNR -
0
The New York Times rebuked the Biden campaign on Wednesday, telling Fox News that the reported talking points that have been circulated to prominent...
Read more

Yes, Treasuries Do Have Risk

Money WWNR -
0
U.S. Treasury bonds (and bills and notes) are often thought of as risk-free investments. This is true in a sense; the U.S. Treasury...
Read more

Dramatic shootout at stoplight caught on dash cam

News WWNR -
0
Raw video: Police seek help to locate suspect involved in alleged drug-related shootout on Florida street. FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news...
Read more

Half of all Americans financially impacted by coronavirus: poll

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Fifty percent of Americans say they or someone...
Read more

Related Stories

News

New York Times says Biden camp’s talking points ‘inaccurately’ describe their Tara Reade reporting

WWNR -
0
The New York Times rebuked the Biden campaign on Wednesday, telling Fox News that the reported talking points that have been circulated to prominent...
Read more
Money

Yes, Treasuries Do Have Risk

WWNR -
0
U.S. Treasury bonds (and bills and notes) are often thought of as risk-free investments. This is true in a sense; the U.S. Treasury...
Read more
video
News

Dramatic shootout at stoplight caught on dash cam

WWNR -
0
Raw video: Police seek help to locate suspect involved in alleged drug-related shootout on Florida street. FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news...
Read more
News

Half of all Americans financially impacted by coronavirus: poll

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Fifty percent of Americans say they or someone...
Read more
News

Trump shelves briefings for now, spars one-on-one with press

WWNR -
0
Ari Fleischer remembers fiddling with the seating chart for the White House press room exactly once, moving Time and Newsweek a few rows...
Read more
News

UK death toll 27,241, opposition Labour leader Starmer says

WWNR -
0
LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s COVID-19 death toll is probably higher than 27,241 making it one of the worst-hit countries in Europe,...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap