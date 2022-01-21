STACEY HICKS NAMED CONCORD UNIVERSITY’S GRAND GROUNDHOG WATCHER

Concord Charlie Set to Make Prediction for Groundhog Day Breakfast

ATHENS, W.Va. – Princeton Rescue Squad CEO Stacey Hicks will serve as the Grand Groundhog Watcher for Concord University’s 2022 Groundhog Day Breakfast.

Mr. Hicks will share the spotlight with infamous groundhog weather prognosticator Concord Charlie during the popular gathering set for Wednesday, Feb. 2. The festivities will begin at 8 a.m. in the Pais Fellowship Hall in University Point on Concord’s Athens campus.

The honor of Grand Groundhog Watcher is bestowed on an individual who has positively impacted life and culture in West Virginia.

Stacey has been a lifelong resident of Princeton, W.Va. where he met the love of his life, raised his family, and built numerous businesses.

Stacey’s proudest accomplishment is being married to his beautiful wife, Kim, for 40 years. Together the couple raised two sons – Brandon and Chad. Both sons are proud graduates of Concord University. Nearly five years ago Stacey and Kim welcomed their first granddaughter, Aria.

Beyond serving as a father and husband, he has diligently served as the chief executive officer of Princeton Rescue Squad for the past 17 years. Before assuming that role, Stacey was co-owner of The Club/ The Douglas Center in Princeton – a gathering place for many professionals in the community.

Much of Stacey’s life has been dedicated to the children of this community. He served as a coach and director for the little league football programs within the community for 26 years. He was instrumental in the development and execution of bringing the Hunnicutt Sports Complex to its current state – offering this community and players an unrivaled playing and viewing experience.

Stacey continues his life of service today by serving on the Mercer County Board of Health, the 911 Board of Directors, The Oakvale Road Public Service Board, Board Member of Princeton Health Care Center, and proud member of the Princeton Rotary Club.

One of the causes closest to Stacey’s heart is that of the Shiners organization. Stacey was a Shiners child, and he now is able to give back by serving as the Transportation Director for Southern West Virginia Shriners Crippled Children where he organizes and facilitates free transportation to children in need of life-altering surgeries, a service he himself was in need of as a child.

Stacey says, “My mission in life is to help other people and to serve as many organizations as I possibly can in order to give back to a community that has given so much to me and my family.”

Concord Charlie has a standing appointment with the University’s President each year to offer his predictions and insights on the duration of winter. The President relays the forecast to the breakfast guests.

According to Groundhog Day lore, if the groundhog sees his shadow the morning of Feb. 2, six more weeks of winter can be expected. An early spring will be on the way if he doesn’t see his shadow.

The Concord Charlie tradition was originated in 1978 by the late Professor R.T. “Tom” Hill. As chairman of both the geography department and the Appalachian Studies program at Concord, Hill started the Groundhog Day Breakfast as a means to celebrate a bit of Appalachian heritage and highlight the program.

Cost per person for this year’s breakfast is $20. Online reservations and payments are strongly encouraged and may be completed at www.concord.edu/groundhog

Reservations may also be made by emailing advancement@concord.edu or calling 304-384-6311.