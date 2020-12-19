28.8 F
Beckley
Friday, December 18, 2020 7:36pm

Staffers at Stanford hospital protest against vaccines given to non-frontline workers

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Physicians at California‘s Stanford Medical Center accused administrators on Friday of prioritizing non-frontline health care workers for the coronavirus vaccine instead of those who work directly with COVID-19 patients. 

Residents, nurses, fellows and other hospital staff gathered at the Palo Alto medical campus to protest the university, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Some held signs reading “Stanford has 5,000 doses. How many to frontline workers?” “Frontline workers Need Protection” and “Health care heroes, back of the line.”

The university did not respond to a Fox News request for comment on the gathering or the accusations. 

“I’m here because we were promised, multiple times that we would be vaccinated in the first wave,” Dr. Daniel Hernandez, an emergency room resident, told the newspaper. “They are making us volunteer in the COVID ICU, without extra pay on top of covering our own work.”

In an address to the crowd, Stanford Health President and CEO David Entwhistle acknowledged the mishap. 

“We’ll correct it. We know that it’s wrong,” he said. 

In a letter to Stanford officials, nurses and residents said only seven of them were included in the first round of vaccinations, of which 5,000 were expected beginning Friday. The protesters said those selected include nurses treating outpatients, orthopedic surgeons and a dermatologist. 

Some residents said they know senior faculty working from home since the pandemic took hold in the U.S. who were selected for vaccination, according to the newspaper.

The error was caught earlier this week, but not corrected, they said. 

“It is important for us to articulate to you that at this time, residents are hurt, disappointed, frustrated, angry and feel a deep sense of distrust towards the hospital administration given the sacrifices we have been making and the promises that were made to us,” the letter said. 

The protesters said officials blamed an error on an algorithm, which was intended to ensure the vaccine is distributed equally. 

“Residents and fellows were essentially not included in the first round of vaccines despite working 80+ hours per week in the hospital treating COVID-19 patients,” Dr. Earth Hasassri, a child and adolescent psychiatry fellow, tweeted. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A group of medical and public health experts that advise the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will weigh in this weekend on who should be vaccinated once frontline medical workers have received injections. 

Some panelists are leaning toward essential workers — grocery store clerks, bus drivers and other employees who can’t work from home —  while others say people 65 and older should be next. 



Source link

Recent Articles

Staffers at Stanford hospital protest against vaccines given to non-frontline workers

News WWNR -
0
Physicians at California's Stanford Medical Center accused administrators on Friday of prioritizing non-frontline health care workers for the coronavirus vaccine instead of those...
Read more

NBA GMs pick Los Angeles Lakers to defend championship in survey

News WWNR -
0
3:58 PM ETTim BontempsESPN The Los Angeles Lakers will repeat as NBA champions, according to a survey of NBA general managers.That prediction was...
Read more

Minnesota bar sued by state over indoor dining refuses to close

News WWNR -
0
A Minnesota restaurant is being sued by the state for flouting coronavirus restrictions and refusing to halt in-person dining operations. State Attorney General Keith...
Read more

White House press secretary says sensationalism drives too journalists

News WWNR -
0
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, a frequent target of news media criticism, says some of the journalists she deals with are "driven by sensationalism."Others,...
Read more

Kamala Harris headed to Georgia to hold runoff rallies on Monday

News WWNR -
0
Less than a week after President-elect Joe Biden campaigned in Georgia on behalf of the two Democratic candidates in the state’s twin Jan. 5...
Read more

Related Stories

News

NBA GMs pick Los Angeles Lakers to defend championship in survey

WWNR -
0
3:58 PM ETTim BontempsESPN The Los Angeles Lakers will repeat as NBA champions, according to a survey of NBA general managers.That prediction was...
Read more
News

Minnesota bar sued by state over indoor dining refuses to close

WWNR -
0
A Minnesota restaurant is being sued by the state for flouting coronavirus restrictions and refusing to halt in-person dining operations. State Attorney General Keith...
Read more
News

White House press secretary says sensationalism drives too journalists

WWNR -
0
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, a frequent target of news media criticism, says some of the journalists she deals with are "driven by sensationalism."Others,...
Read more
News

Kamala Harris headed to Georgia to hold runoff rallies on Monday

WWNR -
0
Less than a week after President-elect Joe Biden campaigned in Georgia on behalf of the two Democratic candidates in the state’s twin Jan. 5...
Read more
Money

Lizhi Seeks In-Car Collaborations To Reignite Growth (NASDAQ:LIZI)

WWNR -
0
Quick Take Lizhi (LIZI) went public in January, 2020, raising approximately $45 million in gross proceeds from its U.S. IPO of ADSs. The...
Read more
video
News

Hannity unveils his plan to re-open New York City

WWNR -
0
At least 50 percent of the workforce should continue working at home, which will contribute to social distancing on the streets and in the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap